Tuesday, 10 April 2018

Missing Woman

 The partner of a woman missing in India, says he believes she's in severe danger.

Tourist tragedy in Kerry

Tributes are paid to two American holidaymakers killed in a pony and trap accident.

Tuesday, 10 April 2018

Anniversary of the Good Friday agreement

20 years after the "hand of history" - the peacemakers mark the anniversary of the Good Friday...

Tuesday, 10 April 2018

US and Russia clash over the chemical attack in Syria

The diplomatic relationship between the US and Russia has taken a turn for the worst, with tensions...

Tuesday, 10 April 2018

Yulia Skripal discharged from hospital

Yulia Skripal has  been discharged from hospital in the UK after she was treated after being...

Tuesday, 10 April 2018

Disclosures tribunal continues

Fianna Fail TD John McGuinness is giving more evidence at the disclosures tribunal this...

Tuesday, 10 April 2018

Tragedy in Co.Kerry

Two tourists have died after a pony and trap accident near the Gap of Dunloe.

Monday, 09 April 2018

Martin Callinan denies the claims

The former Garda Commissioner Martin Callinan has been accused of referring to two prominent Garda...

Monday, 09 April 2018

Two arrested after a garda is injured

A man and a woman have been arrested after a garda was injured while on checkpoint duty in Dublin city...

Monday, 09 April 2018
Click here to view more
3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Here's your 7pm 60 second @3NewsIreland update with @MichaelRyanTV3 t.co/9Dc3GJnEU1

7:14 PM - 10 Apr 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Here's your 5pm @3NewsIreland 60 second update with @MichaelRyanTV3 t.co/lXytbyc2E5

5:04 PM - 10 Apr 18

3News
@DebsNaylor
Follow

A man is his fifties has died after the fishing boat he was on sank off the Mayo Coast this afternoon. Two other me… t.co/WAeTzW8Zs7

5:01 PM - 10 Apr 18

3News
@ericgclarke
Follow

Flowers laid at scene of tragic accident at Gap of Dunloe. @3NewsIreland t.co/BGTA4zMvqg

12:29 PM - 10 Apr 18

3News
@gavreilly
Follow

A privilege to sit down with George Mitchell and discuss the past, present and future of Northern Ireland, 20 years… t.co/OQY7opI3Nh

11:03 AM - 10 Apr 18

3News
@ericgclarke
Follow

Book of Condolence opened by Mayor Niall Kelleher at Killarney Town Hall for victims of Jaunting Car crash at Gap o… t.co/tXMZ3r9ZC2

10:43 AM - 10 Apr 18

3News
@siobhanbtv3
Follow

7.30 news @IrelandAMTV3, Key figures mark 20 years since Belfast Agreement; Trump slams raid on lawyer as ‘witchhun… t.co/iUTWiEa2HO

7:25 AM - 10 Apr 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

WATCH: @BillClinton warns the #GoodFridayAgreement still shows the way forward for Ireland. The former U.S Preside… t.co/zDb8YP7OuX

10:59 PM - 9 Apr 18