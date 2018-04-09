Tuesday, 10th April

On 3News at 5.30 this evening - tributes are paid to two American holidaymakers killed in a pony and trap accident.
Tragedy at a popular tourist spot in Co Kerry. Two tourists have died after a pony and trap accident...
The latest national and international news stories from the 3News team, hosted by Caroline Twohig
The latest national and international news stories from the 3News team, hosted by Colette Fitzpatrick
The latest national and international news stories from the 3News team, hosted by Colette Fitzpatrick
The latest national and international news stories from the 3News team, hosted by Colette Fitzpatrick.
The latest national and international news stories from the 3News team, hosted by Colette Fitzpatrick.
The latest national and international news stories from the 3News team, hosted by Colette Fitzpatrick
The latest national and international news stories from the 3News team, hosted by Caroline Twohig.
Here's your 7pm 60 second @3NewsIreland update with @MichaelRyanTV3 t.co/9Dc3GJnEU1
Here's your 5pm @3NewsIreland 60 second update with @MichaelRyanTV3 t.co/lXytbyc2E5
A man is his fifties has died after the fishing boat he was on sank off the Mayo Coast this afternoon. Two other me… t.co/WAeTzW8Zs7
Flowers laid at scene of tragic accident at Gap of Dunloe. @3NewsIreland t.co/BGTA4zMvqg
A privilege to sit down with George Mitchell and discuss the past, present and future of Northern Ireland, 20 years… t.co/OQY7opI3Nh
Book of Condolence opened by Mayor Niall Kelleher at Killarney Town Hall for victims of Jaunting Car crash at Gap o… t.co/tXMZ3r9ZC2
7.30 news @IrelandAMTV3, Key figures mark 20 years since Belfast Agreement; Trump slams raid on lawyer as ‘witchhun… t.co/iUTWiEa2HO
WATCH: @BillClinton warns the #GoodFridayAgreement still shows the way forward for Ireland. The former U.S Preside… t.co/zDb8YP7OuX