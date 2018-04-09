Tuesday, 10 April 2018

Tuesday, 10th April

On 3News at 5.30 this evening - tributes are paid to two American holidaymakers killed in a pony and trap accident.

Monday. 9th April

Tragedy at a popular tourist spot in Co Kerry. Two tourists have died after a pony and trap accident...

Monday, 09 April 2018

3News at 5.30

The latest national and international news stories from the 3News team, hosted by Caroline Twohig

Sunday, 08 April 2018

3News at 5.30

The latest national and international news stories from the 3News team, hosted by Colette Fitzpatrick

Saturday, 07 April 2018

3News at 5.30

The latest national and international news stories from the 3News team, hosted by Colette Fitzpatrick

Friday, 06 April 2018

Thursday, 05 April

The latest national and international news stories from the 3News team, hosted by Colette Fitzpatrick.

Thursday, 05 April 2018

Wednesday, 04 April

The latest national and international news stories from the 3News team, hosted by Colette Fitzpatrick.

Wednesday, 04 April 2018

3News at 5.30

The latest national and international news stories from the 3News team, hosted by Colette Fitzpatrick

Tuesday, 03 April 2018

Sunday, 1st April

The latest national and international news stories from the 3News team, hosted by Caroline Twohig.

Sunday, 01 April 2018
Click here to view more
3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Here's your 7pm 60 second @3NewsIreland update with @MichaelRyanTV3 t.co/9Dc3GJnEU1

7:14 PM - 10 Apr 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Here's your 5pm @3NewsIreland 60 second update with @MichaelRyanTV3 t.co/lXytbyc2E5

5:04 PM - 10 Apr 18

3News
@DebsNaylor
Follow

A man is his fifties has died after the fishing boat he was on sank off the Mayo Coast this afternoon. Two other me… t.co/WAeTzW8Zs7

5:01 PM - 10 Apr 18

3News
@ericgclarke
Follow

Flowers laid at scene of tragic accident at Gap of Dunloe. @3NewsIreland t.co/BGTA4zMvqg

12:29 PM - 10 Apr 18

3News
@gavreilly
Follow

A privilege to sit down with George Mitchell and discuss the past, present and future of Northern Ireland, 20 years… t.co/OQY7opI3Nh

11:03 AM - 10 Apr 18

3News
@ericgclarke
Follow

Book of Condolence opened by Mayor Niall Kelleher at Killarney Town Hall for victims of Jaunting Car crash at Gap o… t.co/tXMZ3r9ZC2

10:43 AM - 10 Apr 18

3News
@siobhanbtv3
Follow

7.30 news @IrelandAMTV3, Key figures mark 20 years since Belfast Agreement; Trump slams raid on lawyer as ‘witchhun… t.co/iUTWiEa2HO

7:25 AM - 10 Apr 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

WATCH: @BillClinton warns the #GoodFridayAgreement still shows the way forward for Ireland. The former U.S Preside… t.co/zDb8YP7OuX

10:59 PM - 9 Apr 18