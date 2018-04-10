Disclosures tribunal continues

Fianna Fail TD John McGuinness is giving more evidence at the disclosures tribunal this lunchtime.
The diplomatic relationship between the US and Russia has taken a turn for the worst, with tensions...
Yulia Skripal has been discharged from hospital in the UK after she was treated after being...
Two tourists have died after a pony and trap accident near the Gap of Dunloe.
The former Garda Commissioner Martin Callinan has been accused of referring to two prominent Garda...
A man and a woman have been arrested after a garda was injured while on checkpoint duty in Dublin city...
It's been a morning of extraordinary evidence at the Disclosures Tribunal at Dublin Castle, which is...
The United Nations is holding an emergency meeting later today over a suspected chemical gas attack in...
A Garda required medical treatment after being injured while on checkpoint duty in Dublin city centre...
Flowers laid at scene of tragic accident at Gap of Dunloe. @3NewsIreland t.co/BGTA4zMvqg
A privilege to sit down with George Mitchell and discuss the past, present and future of Northern Ireland, 20 years… t.co/OQY7opI3Nh
Book of Condolence opened by Mayor Niall Kelleher at Killarney Town Hall for victims of Jaunting Car crash at Gap o… t.co/tXMZ3r9ZC2
7.30 news @IrelandAMTV3, Key figures mark 20 years since Belfast Agreement; Trump slams raid on lawyer as ‘witchhun… t.co/iUTWiEa2HO
WATCH: @BillClinton warns the #GoodFridayAgreement still shows the way forward for Ireland. The former U.S Preside… t.co/zDb8YP7OuX
WATCH: A new report is calling for rape trials to use pre-recorded evidence from complainants, so victims can avoid… t.co/cgS453inoJ
On 3News at Ten tonight: -Tourist tragedy in Co. Kerry, we'll be live at the scene of the accident -UN meeting as… t.co/Em32Rbzoie
Here's your 7pm @3NewsIreland 60 second update with @MichaelRyanTV3 t.co/m6U0aXy23D