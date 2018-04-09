Monday, 09 April 2018

Two arrested after a garda is injured

A man and a woman have been arrested after a garda was injured while on checkpoint duty in Dublin city centre this morning.

Tragedy in Co.Kerry

Two tourists have died after a pony and trap accident near the Gap of Dunloe.

Martin Callinan denies the claims

The former Garda Commissioner Martin Callinan has been accused of referring to two prominent Garda...

Explosive evidence at the Disclosures Tribunal

It's been a morning of extraordinary evidence at the Disclosures Tribunal at Dublin Castle, which is...

Syrian crisis deepens

The United Nations is holding an emergency meeting later today over a suspected chemical gas attack in...

Garda injured in Dublin city centre

A Garda required medical treatment after being injured while on checkpoint duty in Dublin city centre...

9AM News

The latest news update at 9AM.

Paddy Jackson Speaks

Paddy Jackson has said he'll always regret the events of the night that led to his recent high profile...

Sergei Skreepal Responding To Medical Care

The former Russian spy targeted in a nerve agent attack in the English city of Salisbury last month,...

3News
Here's your 7pm @3NewsIreland 60 second update with @MichaelRyanTV3 t.co/m6U0aXy23D

7:20 PM - 9 Apr 18

3News
Former U.S President Bill Clinton arrives @ucddublin to make a keynote address ahead of the #GoodFridayAgreement 20… t.co/qXaUxZLfM2

7:18 PM - 9 Apr 18

3News
Tragedy at a Killarney beauty spot: Two tourists are killed in a pony & trap accident. @ericgclarke is live in Kerr… t.co/VeR0JiuRYn

6:51 PM - 9 Apr 18

3News
On 3News at Seven on Be3 with @ClaireBrockTV we’re live at the scene of the Kerry tourist tragedy t.co/ZToAfpsuP8

6:50 PM - 9 Apr 18

3News
Breaking: Two tourists have been killed in an incident in County Kerry. More details on 3News at 5:30

5:30 PM - 9 Apr 18

3News
Here's your 5pm 60 second @3NewsIreland update with @MichaelRyanTV3 t.co/nL36dpCcGc

5:26 PM - 9 Apr 18

3News
U.S. President Donald Trump says a 'major decision' on Syria will be taken in the next 24-48 hours after a suspected chemical attack

5:04 PM - 9 Apr 18

3News
These dogs are currently being trained as @DogsforDisable1 but there's calls for them to be used in Irish courtroom… t.co/tSWbotKgNs

4:54 PM - 9 Apr 18