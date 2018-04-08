Monday, 09 April 2018

Monday. 9th April

Tragedy at a popular tourist spot in Co Kerry. Two tourists have died after a pony and trap accident near the Gap of Dunloe.

3News at 5.30

The latest national and international news stories from the 3News team, hosted by Caroline Twohig

Sunday, 08 April 2018

3News at 5.30

The latest national and international news stories from the 3News team, hosted by Colette Fitzpatrick

Saturday, 07 April 2018

3News at 5.30

The latest national and international news stories from the 3News team, hosted by Colette Fitzpatrick

Friday, 06 April 2018

Thursday, 05 April

The latest national and international news stories from the 3News team, hosted by Colette Fitzpatrick.

Thursday, 05 April 2018

Wednesday, 04 April

The latest national and international news stories from the 3News team, hosted by Colette Fitzpatrick.

Wednesday, 04 April 2018

3News at 5.30

The latest national and international news stories from the 3News team, hosted by Colette Fitzpatrick

Tuesday, 03 April 2018

Sunday, 1st April

The latest national and international news stories from the 3News team, hosted by Caroline Twohig.

Sunday, 01 April 2018

Saturday, 31st March

The latest national and international news stories from the 3News team, hosted by Caroline Twohig

Saturday, 31 March 2018
Click here to view more
3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Here's your 7pm @3NewsIreland 60 second update with @MichaelRyanTV3 t.co/m6U0aXy23D

7:20 PM - 9 Apr 18

3News
@ZaraKing
Follow

Former U.S President Bill Clinton arrives @ucddublin to make a keynote address ahead of the #GoodFridayAgreement 20… t.co/qXaUxZLfM2

7:18 PM - 9 Apr 18

3News
@ClaireBrockTV
Follow

Tragedy at a Killarney beauty spot: Two tourists are killed in a pony & trap accident. @ericgclarke is live in Kerr… t.co/VeR0JiuRYn

6:51 PM - 9 Apr 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

On 3News at Seven on Be3 with @ClaireBrockTV we’re live at the scene of the Kerry tourist tragedy t.co/ZToAfpsuP8

6:50 PM - 9 Apr 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Breaking: Two tourists have been killed in an incident in County Kerry. More details on 3News at 5:30

5:30 PM - 9 Apr 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Here's your 5pm 60 second @3NewsIreland update with @MichaelRyanTV3 t.co/nL36dpCcGc

5:26 PM - 9 Apr 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

U.S. President Donald Trump says a 'major decision' on Syria will be taken in the next 24-48 hours after a suspected chemical attack

5:04 PM - 9 Apr 18

3News
@DebsNaylor
Follow

These dogs are currently being trained as @DogsforDisable1 but there's calls for them to be used in Irish courtroom… t.co/tSWbotKgNs

4:54 PM - 9 Apr 18