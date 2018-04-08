Monday. 9th April

Tragedy at a popular tourist spot in Co Kerry. Two tourists have died after a pony and trap accident near the Gap of Dunloe.
The latest national and international news stories from the 3News team, hosted by Caroline Twohig
The latest national and international news stories from the 3News team, hosted by Colette Fitzpatrick
The latest national and international news stories from the 3News team, hosted by Colette Fitzpatrick
The latest national and international news stories from the 3News team, hosted by Colette Fitzpatrick.
The latest national and international news stories from the 3News team, hosted by Colette Fitzpatrick.
The latest national and international news stories from the 3News team, hosted by Colette Fitzpatrick
The latest national and international news stories from the 3News team, hosted by Caroline Twohig.
The latest national and international news stories from the 3News team, hosted by Caroline Twohig
Here's your 7pm @3NewsIreland 60 second update with @MichaelRyanTV3 t.co/m6U0aXy23D
Former U.S President Bill Clinton arrives @ucddublin to make a keynote address ahead of the #GoodFridayAgreement 20… t.co/qXaUxZLfM2
Tragedy at a Killarney beauty spot: Two tourists are killed in a pony & trap accident. @ericgclarke is live in Kerr… t.co/VeR0JiuRYn
On 3News at Seven on Be3 with @ClaireBrockTV we’re live at the scene of the Kerry tourist tragedy t.co/ZToAfpsuP8
Breaking: Two tourists have been killed in an incident in County Kerry. More details on 3News at 5:30
Here's your 5pm 60 second @3NewsIreland update with @MichaelRyanTV3 t.co/nL36dpCcGc
U.S. President Donald Trump says a 'major decision' on Syria will be taken in the next 24-48 hours after a suspected chemical attack
These dogs are currently being trained as @DogsforDisable1 but there's calls for them to be used in Irish courtroom… t.co/tSWbotKgNs