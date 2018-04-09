Monday, 09 April 2018

Explosive evidence at the Disclosures Tribunal

It's been a morning of extraordinary evidence at the Disclosures Tribunal at Dublin Castle, which is examining the treatment of the Garda whistleblower, Sergeant Maurice McCabe.

Syrian crisis deepens

The United Nations is holding an emergency meeting later today over a suspected chemical gas attack in...

Monday, 09 April 2018

Garda injured in Dublin city centre

A Garda required medical treatment after being injured while on checkpoint duty in Dublin city centre...

Monday, 09 April 2018

9AM News

The latest news update at 9AM.

Monday, 09 April 2018

Paddy Jackson Speaks

Paddy Jackson has said he'll always regret the events of the night that led to his recent high profile...

Friday, 06 April 2018

Sergei Skreepal Responding To Medical Care

The former Russian spy targeted in a nerve agent attack in the English city of Salisbury last month,...

Friday, 06 April 2018

Conor McGregor Facing a Court Appearance in New York

Conor McGregor is facing a court appearance in New York this lunchtime over a backstage scuffle at a...

Friday, 06 April 2018

First shipment of fodder arrives in Ireland

Farmers have been taking the first deliveries today of badly needed animal fodder. 

Thursday, 05 April 2018

Facebook CEO apologises as Cambridge Analytica scandal deepens

Forty-five thousand Irish Facebook users may have had their data accessed by Cambridge Analytica. 

Thursday, 05 April 2018
