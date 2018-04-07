The latest national and international news stories from the 3News team, hosted by Caroline Twohig
WATCH: Dozens killed and hundreds injured in a suspected chemical attack in #Douma in #Syria. US President Donald T… t.co/6yexiFMX9K
On #3News at 5.30, dozens dead and hundreds injured in a suspected chemical attack in #Douma in #Syria. US Presiden… t.co/WbVIYt7u0t
On 3News at 5:30 - Latest on suspected chemical attack in Syria. U.S. President Donald Trump warns Syria of a 'big price to pay'
On 3News at 5:30 - we report from the scene of a tragic incident on the M9 motorway in Co. Kildare in which a pedes… t.co/wBeX5Z7PTU
U.S. President Donald Trump has described the suspected chemical attack in Syria as an atrocity. In a strongly-word… t.co/hP5lPHvbDJ
Weather: A rainfall warning has been issued for Munster, Connacht and Leinster. Some heavy thundery downpours expec… t.co/YOWegBAd3j
Forensic collision investigators examine the scene on the M9 -a pedestrian was killed after he was struck by a car… t.co/0IR9EhIpMn
Pope Francis has condemned the suspected chemical attack in Syria, describing it as an unjustifiable use of “instruments of extermination”.