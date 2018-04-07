Sunday, 08 April 2018

3News at 5.30

The latest national and international news stories from the 3News team, hosted by Caroline Twohig

3News at 5.30

The latest national and international news stories from the 3News team, hosted by Colette Fitzpatrick

Saturday, 07 April 2018

3News at 5.30

The latest national and international news stories from the 3News team, hosted by Colette Fitzpatrick

Friday, 06 April 2018

Thursday, 05 April

The latest national and international news stories from the 3News team, hosted by Colette Fitzpatrick.

Thursday, 05 April 2018

Wednesday, 04 April

The latest national and international news stories from the 3News team, hosted by Colette Fitzpatrick.

Wednesday, 04 April 2018

3News at 5.30

The latest national and international news stories from the 3News team, hosted by Colette Fitzpatrick

Tuesday, 03 April 2018

Sunday, 1st April

The latest national and international news stories from the 3News team, hosted by Caroline Twohig.

Sunday, 01 April 2018

Saturday, 31st March

The latest national and international news stories from the 3News team, hosted by Caroline Twohig

Saturday, 31 March 2018

Friday, 30th March

The latest national and international news stories from the 3News team, hosted by Colette Fitzpatrick

Friday, 30 March 2018
Click here to view more
3News
@FergalOBrienTV3
Follow

WATCH: Dozens killed and hundreds injured in a suspected chemical attack in #Douma in #Syria. US President Donald T… t.co/6yexiFMX9K

6:34 PM - 8 Apr 18

3News
@FergalOBrienTV3
Follow

On #3News at 5.30, dozens dead and hundreds injured in a suspected chemical attack in #Douma in #Syria. US Presiden… t.co/WbVIYt7u0t

5:32 PM - 8 Apr 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

On 3News at 5:30 - Latest on suspected chemical attack in Syria. U.S. President Donald Trump warns Syria of a 'big price to pay'

5:15 PM - 8 Apr 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

On 3News at 5:30 - we report from the scene of a tragic incident on the M9 motorway in Co. Kildare in which a pedes… t.co/wBeX5Z7PTU

5:09 PM - 8 Apr 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

U.S. President Donald Trump has described the suspected chemical attack in Syria as an atrocity. In a strongly-word… t.co/hP5lPHvbDJ

2:17 PM - 8 Apr 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Weather: A rainfall warning has been issued for Munster, Connacht and Leinster. Some heavy thundery downpours expec… t.co/YOWegBAd3j

2:01 PM - 8 Apr 18

3News
@sharonmlynch
Follow

Forensic collision investigators examine the scene on the M9 -a pedestrian was killed after he was struck by a car… t.co/0IR9EhIpMn

1:31 PM - 8 Apr 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Pope Francis has condemned the suspected chemical attack in Syria, describing it as an unjustifiable use of “instruments of extermination”.

12:42 PM - 8 Apr 18