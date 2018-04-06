The latest national and international news stories from the 3News team, hosted by Colette Fitzpatrick
The latest national and international news stories from the 3News team, hosted by Colette Fitzpatrick
The latest national and international news stories from the 3News team, hosted by Colette Fitzpatrick.
The latest national and international news stories from the 3News team, hosted by Colette Fitzpatrick.
The latest national and international news stories from the 3News team, hosted by Colette Fitzpatrick
The latest national and international news stories from the 3News team, hosted by Caroline Twohig.
The latest national and international news stories from the 3News team, hosted by Caroline Twohig
The latest national and international news stories from the 3News team, hosted by Colette Fitzpatrick
The latest national and international news stories from the 3News team, hosted by Colette Fitzpatrick
German police now say two people were killed in an incident in Muenster and the driver also shot himself at the sce… t.co/DCAQQWNuCL
WATCH: Thousands of people have taken to the streets of the capital to demand action on the homeless crisis. The de… t.co/PwHnF5YgNZ
Latest on Germany Incident coming up on 3News at 5:30 t.co/M4WhN80t0I
Germany Vehicle Incident Latest: -Reports of casualties in Münster -Local media report several deaths -Van hit a cr… t.co/iu5cHT395H
Reports of casualties after an incident involving a van in the German city of Münster
The demonstration in Dublin calling for an end to the #housing and #homeless crisis has ended with a rally at the D… t.co/TX6gp7dqGo
Gardaí in Limerick have arrested 3 men after an alleged burglary in the Castletroy area early today.
Thousands of people are taking part in a protest march in Dublin calling for more action to address the #homeless c… t.co/bKW38s567T