Friday, 06 April 2018

3News at 7

The latest national and international news stories from 3 News

Thursday, 05 April

The latest national and international news stories from 3News.

Thursday, 05 April 2018

Wednesday, 04 April

The latest national and international news stories from 3News.

Wednesday, 04 April 2018

3News at 7

The latest national and international news stories from 3 News

Tuesday, 03 April 2018

Thursday, 29 March

The latest national and international news stories from 3 News

Thursday, 29 March 2018

Wednesday, 28th March

The latest news update at 7pm.

Wednesday, 28 March 2018

Tuesday, 27 March

The latest national and international news stories from 3 News.

Tuesday, 27 March 2018

Monday, 26 March

The latest national and international news stories from 3News.

Monday, 26 March 2018

Friday, 23rd March

The latest news update at 7pm.

Friday, 23 March 2018
Click here to view more
3News
@3newsireland
Follow

MISSING: Gardaí searching for 14-year-old Kristiana Strauja, who is missing from her home in Newbridge, Co. Kildare… t.co/ZUg56jzfdO

10:46 PM - 6 Apr 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

WATCH: The Agriculture Minister has defended the Government's response to the fodder crisis. Michael Creed was spea… t.co/DwzFiCgLGd

10:38 PM - 6 Apr 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Latest on Conor McGregor's New York court appearance tonight on our 3News at Ten bulletin on Be3.

9:42 PM - 6 Apr 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

New York court sets 50 thousand dollar bail for mixed martial arts fighter Conor Mc Gregor. He's due to appear in court again June 14th.

9:03 PM - 6 Apr 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Here's your 7pm @3newsireland 60 second update with @Sharonmlynch t.co/hlGzgX9z6k

6:59 PM - 6 Apr 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

On 3News at Seven on Be3: -McGregor court case latest -Six dead in Gaza violence -Former spy off critical list -… t.co/0oBr6JY0nv

6:52 PM - 6 Apr 18

3News
@FergalOBrienTV3
Follow

On #3News at 5.30, former Taoiseach Bertie Ahern says the British government's focus on Northern Ireland's politica… t.co/8WySfVA7lh

5:42 PM - 6 Apr 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Latest on McGregor case coming up on 3News at 5:30 @TV3Ireland t.co/3wm6bkc1BJ

5:28 PM - 6 Apr 18