Friday, 06 April 2018

Paddy Jackson Speaks

Paddy Jackson has said he'll always regret the events of the night that led to his recent high profile trial.  

Sergei Skreepal Responding To Medical Care

The former Russian spy targeted in a nerve agent attack in the English city of Salisbury last month,...

Friday, 06 April 2018

Conor McGregor Facing a Court Appearance in New York

Conor McGregor is facing a court appearance in New York this lunchtime over a backstage scuffle at a...

Friday, 06 April 2018

First shipment of fodder arrives in Ireland

Farmers have been taking the first deliveries today of badly needed animal fodder. 

Thursday, 05 April 2018

Facebook CEO apologises as Cambridge Analytica scandal deepens

Forty-five thousand Irish Facebook users may have had their data accessed by Cambridge Analytica. 

Thursday, 05 April 2018

Two men appear in court in connection with attack on Laois footballer

Two men have appeared in court in Carlow charged with assaulting a Laois footballer over the Easter...

Thursday, 05 April 2018

First Fodder Deliveries to Irish Farmers

The first delivery of foreign fodder to Irish farmers is underway this lunchtime after Dairygold...

Thursday, 05 April 2018

45,000 Irish Facebook Users Have Had Their Data Improperly Shared

Facebook has admitted that 87 million users, including 45 thousand in Ireland, may have had their data...

Thursday, 05 April 2018

Two Men Appeared in Court in Carlow Following Assault on Laois Footballer

Two men have appearred in court in Carlow in the last hour charged in connection with an assult in the...

Thursday, 05 April 2018
Click here to view more
3News
@3newsireland
Follow

MISSING: Gardaí searching for 14-year-old Kristiana Strauja, who is missing from her home in Newbridge, Co. Kildare… t.co/ZUg56jzfdO

10:46 PM - 6 Apr 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

WATCH: The Agriculture Minister has defended the Government's response to the fodder crisis. Michael Creed was spea… t.co/DwzFiCgLGd

10:38 PM - 6 Apr 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Latest on Conor McGregor's New York court appearance tonight on our 3News at Ten bulletin on Be3.

9:42 PM - 6 Apr 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

New York court sets 50 thousand dollar bail for mixed martial arts fighter Conor Mc Gregor. He's due to appear in court again June 14th.

9:03 PM - 6 Apr 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Here's your 7pm @3newsireland 60 second update with @Sharonmlynch t.co/hlGzgX9z6k

6:59 PM - 6 Apr 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

On 3News at Seven on Be3: -McGregor court case latest -Six dead in Gaza violence -Former spy off critical list -… t.co/0oBr6JY0nv

6:52 PM - 6 Apr 18

3News
@FergalOBrienTV3
Follow

On #3News at 5.30, former Taoiseach Bertie Ahern says the British government's focus on Northern Ireland's politica… t.co/8WySfVA7lh

5:42 PM - 6 Apr 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Latest on McGregor case coming up on 3News at 5:30 @TV3Ireland t.co/3wm6bkc1BJ

5:28 PM - 6 Apr 18