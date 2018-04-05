Friday, 6th April

On 3News at 12.30 this lunchtime - Conor McGregor due in court in New York
On 3News at 12.30 this lunchtime - in the name of the fodder
On 3News at 12.30 this lunchtime - YouTube shooter identified.
On 3News at 12.30 this lunchtime - Trouble in class
The lunchtime news bulletin presented by Colette Fitzpatrick
On 3News at 12.30 this lunchtime - ‘failing miserably to tackle the homeless crisis’.
On 3News at 12.30 this lunchtime - All four acquitted in Belfast trial.
On 3News at 12.30 this lunchtime - The Russian spy poisoning case - the Government here reveals its...
On 3 News at 12.30 this lunchtime - Dozens die in a Russian Blaze.
MISSING: Gardaí searching for 14-year-old Kristiana Strauja, who is missing from her home in Newbridge, Co. Kildare… t.co/ZUg56jzfdO
WATCH: The Agriculture Minister has defended the Government's response to the fodder crisis. Michael Creed was spea… t.co/DwzFiCgLGd
Latest on Conor McGregor's New York court appearance tonight on our 3News at Ten bulletin on Be3.
New York court sets 50 thousand dollar bail for mixed martial arts fighter Conor Mc Gregor. He's due to appear in court again June 14th.
Here's your 7pm @3newsireland 60 second update with @Sharonmlynch t.co/hlGzgX9z6k
On 3News at Seven on Be3: -McGregor court case latest -Six dead in Gaza violence -Former spy off critical list -… t.co/0oBr6JY0nv
On #3News at 5.30, former Taoiseach Bertie Ahern says the British government's focus on Northern Ireland's politica… t.co/8WySfVA7lh
Latest on McGregor case coming up on 3News at 5:30 @TV3Ireland t.co/3wm6bkc1BJ