First shipment of fodder arrives in Ireland

Farmers have been taking the first deliveries today of badly needed animal fodder.
Forty-five thousand Irish Facebook users may have had their data accessed by Cambridge Analytica.
Two men have appeared in court in Carlow charged with assaulting a Laois footballer over the Easter...
The first delivery of foreign fodder to Irish farmers is underway this lunchtime after Dairygold...
Facebook has admitted that 87 million users, including 45 thousand in Ireland, may have had their data...
Two men have appearred in court in Carlow in the last hour charged in connection with an assult in the...
The Government's under pressure to tackle the growing fodder crisis on Irish farms.
Police in the US have named the woman they believe was behind a gun attack at YouTube's Californian...
Police in the US have named the woman they believe went on a gun attack at YouTube's Californian...
Conor McGregor due in court in New York at 12 noon charged with assault and criminal mischief
Conor McGregor has turned himself into police in New York over an alleged attack on a bus carrying UFC fighters.
Russia's ambassador to the UN has warned the UK it's playing with fire over the spy controversy and that it will be sorry.
Donald Trump says he didn't know about a 130 thousand dollar payment made to the adult film actress Stormy Daniels for her silence.
Pro-independence groups in Catalonia are celebrating the pending release of Carles Puidgemont from prison in German… t.co/2YxoUxIVo8
Supporters of Brazil's embattled former President Lula gathered to show their support for him last night.
Top stories @3NewsIreland coming up on #tonighttv3 : Trump breaks silence on Stormy Daniels scandal; Conor McGregor… t.co/XFz9aKkTc0
On 3 News at 10 with @ClaireBrockTV - Police in New York look to question #ConorMcGregor about an alleged assault… t.co/qCaAwbAkVE