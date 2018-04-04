Thursday, 05 April 2018

Thursday, 5th April

On 3News at 12.30 this lunchtime - in the name of the fodder

Wednesday, 4th April

On 3News at 12.30 this lunchtime - YouTube shooter identified.

Wednesday, 04 April 2018

Tuesday, 3rd April

On 3News at 12.30 this lunchtime - Trouble in class

Tuesday, 03 April 2018

Friday, 30th March

The lunchtime news bulletin presented by Colette Fitzpatrick

Friday, 30 March 2018

Thursday, 29th March

On 3News at 12.30 this lunchtime - ‘failing miserably to tackle the homeless crisis’.

Thursday, 29 March 2018

Wednesday, 28th March

On 3News at 12.30 this lunchtime - All four acquitted in Belfast trial. 

Wednesday, 28 March 2018

Tuesday, 27th March

On 3News at 12.30 this lunchtime - The Russian spy poisoning case - the Government here reveals its...

Tuesday, 27 March 2018

Monday, 26th March

On 3 News at 12.30 this lunchtime - Dozens die in a Russian Blaze.

Monday, 26 March 2018

3News at 12.30

The lunchtime news bulletin presented by Colette Fitzpatrick

Friday, 23 March 2018
Click here to view more
3News
@MichaelRyanTV3
Follow

Conor McGregor due in court in New York at 12 noon charged with assault and criminal mischief

9:23 AM - 6 Apr 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Conor McGregor has turned himself into police in New York over an alleged attack on a bus carrying UFC fighters.

6:16 AM - 6 Apr 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Russia's ambassador to the UN has warned the UK it's playing with fire over the spy controversy and that it will be sorry.

6:15 AM - 6 Apr 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Donald Trump says he didn't know about a 130 thousand dollar payment made to the adult film actress Stormy Daniels for her silence.

6:15 AM - 6 Apr 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Pro-independence groups in Catalonia are celebrating the pending release of Carles Puidgemont from prison in German… t.co/2YxoUxIVo8

6:15 AM - 6 Apr 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Supporters of Brazil's embattled former President Lula gathered to show their support for him last night.

6:14 AM - 6 Apr 18

3News
@ClaireBrockTV
Follow

Top stories @3NewsIreland coming up on #tonighttv3 : Trump breaks silence on Stormy Daniels scandal; Conor McGregor… t.co/XFz9aKkTc0

10:56 PM - 5 Apr 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

On 3 News at 10 with @ClaireBrockTV - Police in New York look to question #ConorMcGregor about an alleged assault… t.co/qCaAwbAkVE

9:56 PM - 5 Apr 18