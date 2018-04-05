Thursday, 05 April 2018

45,000 Irish Facebook Users Have Had Their Data Improperly Shared

Facebook has admitted that 87 million users, including 45 thousand in Ireland, may have had their data improperly shared with Cambridge Analytica, without their permission.  

First shipment of fodder arrives in Ireland

Farmers have been taking the first deliveries today of badly needed animal fodder. 

Two men appear in court in connection with attack on Laois footballer

Two men have appeared in court in Carlow charged with assaulting a Laois footballer over the Easter...

Farms are hit by a fodder crisis

The Government's under pressure to tackle the growing fodder crisis on Irish farms. 

Police in US name the woman who shot three at YouTube headquarters

Police in the US have named the woman they believe was behind a gun attack at YouTube's Californian...

