Wednesday, 04 April 2018

Wednesday, 04 April

Pat Kenny presents a show that debates the big issues affecting Ireland and its people in front of a live studio audience.

Wednesday, 7th March

Pat Kenny presents a show that debates the big issues affecting Ireland and its people in front of a...

Wednesday, 07 March 2018

Wednesday, 28th February

Pat Kenny presents a show that debates the big issues affecting Ireland and its people in front of a...

Wednesday, 28 February 2018

Wednesday, 7th February

Pat Kenny presents a show that debates the big issues affecting Ireland and its people in front of a...

Wednesday, 07 February 2018

Wednesday, 31st January

Pat Kenny presents a show that debates the big issues affecting Ireland and its people in front of a...

Wednesday, 31 January 2018

Wednesday, 8th November

Pat Kenny presents a show that debates the big issues affecting Ireland and its people in front of a...

Wednesday, 08 November 2017

Wednesday, 18 October

Pat Kenny presents a show that debates the big issues affecting Ireland and its people in front of a...

Wednesday, 18 October 2017

Wednesday, 11th October

Pat Kenny presents a show that debates the big issues affecting Ireland and its people in front of a...

Wednesday, 11 October 2017

Wednesday, 4th October

Pat Kenny presents a show that debates the big issues affecting Ireland and its people in front of a...

Wednesday, 04 October 2017
Click here to view more
3News
@3newsireland
Follow

A 53 year old male pedestrian has been killed in a road accident in County Sligo.

7:41 AM - 5 Apr 18

3News
@MichaelRyanTV3
Follow

First batch of fodder arrives from UK this morning, I'll have the latest on the cattle feeding crisis in the news a… t.co/3gFb1Qfdqu

6:28 AM - 5 Apr 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

The first batches of emergency fodder are arriving from the UK this morning as farmers deal with a cattle feeding crisis.

6:16 AM - 5 Apr 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Two men are due in court today in connection with an alleged assault on a Laois footballer.

6:15 AM - 5 Apr 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

The Supreme Court in Brazil has ruled that the country's former President Lula da Silva will be imprisoned while he… t.co/OiyTunlAb4

6:15 AM - 5 Apr 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Facebook is facing a backlash after it revealed 87 million users may have had their information accessed by politic… t.co/gxjd8LjZi8

6:14 AM - 5 Apr 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Thousands of people have marched in the US to honour Martin Luther King on the 50th anniversary of his death.

6:14 AM - 5 Apr 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Three large coaches have been seen leaving the US Embassy compound in Moscow this morning in the wake of Russia ord… t.co/kSyGnI9b5U

6:13 AM - 5 Apr 18