Wednesday, 04 April 2018

Farms are hit by a fodder crisis

The Government's under pressure to tackle the growing fodder crisis on Irish farms. 

Police in US name the woman who shot three at YouTube headquarters

Police in the US have named the woman they believe was behind a gun attack at YouTube's Californian...

Mobile Phone Use in Schools

Schools across the country have been told that the ball is now firmly in their court when it comes to...

Norwegian Air Is To Curtail Transatlantic Service Out of Cork Airport

The news that Norwegian air is to curtail its transatlantic service out of Cork Aiport has been...

School Shutdown On The Cards

A school shutdown could be on the cards, teachers vote to strike if their equal pay demands...

GAA Player Assaulted

A Laois GAA player is in a serious condition after an alleged assault over the weekend. Gardai appeal...

Salisbury Spy Poisoning

‘Show us the evidence.’ The Russian Ambassador to Ireland says Britain can’t back up...

Pay Promises to Teachers

The government is under pressure to deliver on its pay promises to teachers this lunchtime as the...

3News
@3newsireland
A 53 year old male pedestrian has been killed in a road accident in County Sligo.

7:41 AM - 5 Apr 18

3News
@MichaelRyanTV3
First batch of fodder arrives from UK this morning, I'll have the latest on the cattle feeding crisis in the news a… t.co/3gFb1Qfdqu

6:28 AM - 5 Apr 18

3News
@3newsireland
The first batches of emergency fodder are arriving from the UK this morning as farmers deal with a cattle feeding crisis.

6:16 AM - 5 Apr 18

3News
@3newsireland
Two men are due in court today in connection with an alleged assault on a Laois footballer.

6:15 AM - 5 Apr 18

3News
@3newsireland
The Supreme Court in Brazil has ruled that the country's former President Lula da Silva will be imprisoned while he… t.co/OiyTunlAb4

6:15 AM - 5 Apr 18

3News
@3newsireland
Facebook is facing a backlash after it revealed 87 million users may have had their information accessed by politic… t.co/gxjd8LjZi8

6:14 AM - 5 Apr 18

3News
@3newsireland
Thousands of people have marched in the US to honour Martin Luther King on the 50th anniversary of his death.

6:14 AM - 5 Apr 18

3News
@3newsireland
Three large coaches have been seen leaving the US Embassy compound in Moscow this morning in the wake of Russia ord… t.co/kSyGnI9b5U

6:13 AM - 5 Apr 18