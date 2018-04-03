Wednesday, 4th April

On 3News at 12.30 this lunchtime - YouTube shooter identified.
On 3News at 12.30 this lunchtime - Trouble in class
The lunchtime news bulletin presented by Colette Fitzpatrick
On 3News at 12.30 this lunchtime - ‘failing miserably to tackle the homeless crisis’.
On 3News at 12.30 this lunchtime - All four acquitted in Belfast trial.
On 3News at 12.30 this lunchtime - The Russian spy poisoning case - the Government here reveals its...
On 3 News at 12.30 this lunchtime - Dozens die in a Russian Blaze.
A 53 year old male pedestrian has been killed in a road accident in County Sligo.
First batch of fodder arrives from UK this morning, I'll have the latest on the cattle feeding crisis in the news a… t.co/3gFb1Qfdqu
The first batches of emergency fodder are arriving from the UK this morning as farmers deal with a cattle feeding crisis.
Two men are due in court today in connection with an alleged assault on a Laois footballer.
The Supreme Court in Brazil has ruled that the country's former President Lula da Silva will be imprisoned while he… t.co/OiyTunlAb4
Facebook is facing a backlash after it revealed 87 million users may have had their information accessed by politic… t.co/gxjd8LjZi8
Thousands of people have marched in the US to honour Martin Luther King on the 50th anniversary of his death.
Three large coaches have been seen leaving the US Embassy compound in Moscow this morning in the wake of Russia ord… t.co/kSyGnI9b5U