Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen turn bridesmaids for pal's wedding

Former child stars Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen took on roles as bridesmaids over the weekend (22-23Jul17) as one of their best friends married in New York City.

The former actresses-turned-fashion moguls helped to make up the 18-strong bridal party for Cassie Coane, the creative director of watch brand Gomelsky, as she tied the knot with her fiance Jim Koenig.

The bride opted for her gal pals to wear mismatched outfits, with the dress designs ranging from bright floral patterns to ruffles, and fitted ensembles to loose, flowing gowns.



In a photo of Coane's crew, posted on social media, Ashley is pictured wearing a black dress with oversized sleeves, while her twin sister Mary-Kate chose a kimono-style mini dress, which she paired with a jewelled headpiece.



The Olsen twins weren't the only famed fashion names in the party - Sarah Staudinger from clothing label Staud and Harley Viera-Newton of HVN also served as bridesmaids, according to E! News.



