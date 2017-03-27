Christian Siriano gushes over Samira Wiley's wedding dress

Christian Siriano was thrilled to dress actress Samira Wiley and her new wife for their wedding over the weekend (25-26Mar17).

The 29-year-old actress tied the knot with her partner Lauren Morelli, who she met while filming Orange Is the New Black, in Palm Springs on Saturday (25Mar17) and both wore intricate creations by the designer.



Samira, who played prison inmate Poussey Washington in the hit Netflix show, dazzled in a white off-the-shoulder gown with a voluminous floor length skirt. Meanwhile, her wife looked stunning in a white jumpsuit featuring an embellished top, complete with a bridal train-style cape.



Sharing his delight over the two women in his garments, Siriano posted a photo on Instagram of the pair with the caption: "In case you missed this fabulous moment! The stunning @whododatlikedat and @lomorelli in custom Siriano on their wedding day! So much love for these beauties. @martha_weddings#christiansirianobridal".

In case you missed this fabulous moment! The stunning @whododatlikedat and @lomorelli in custom Siriano on their wedding day! So much love for these beauties. @martha_weddings #christiansirianobridal A post shared by Christian Siriano (@csiriano) on Mar 26, 2017 at 7:22pm PDT



Both ladies are no strangers to wearing pieces made by the fashion star and are always on hand to support Siriano with his various ventures. The couple sat front row at his New York Fashion Week show in February (17), with fellow OITNB star Danielle Brooks also in attendance, and Samira used the occasion to recall her history with the Project Runway winner.



"The very first dress I ever wore out to an awards show, the Emmys, was a Christian dress," she smiled. "It was a beautiful canary yellow mermaid dress that fit me like nothing other. I love the way (Siriano) designs his gowns. They really do fit me like nothing other."



She also gushed about how her then-fiancee could also effortlessly wear his pieces, despite having a very different body shape to her, with Lauren chipping in to praise the designer.



"Christian brings such a sense of fun to fashion and is so inclusive of bodies and women," she noted.



© Cover Media Group 2017