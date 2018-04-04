Couple to build their disabled son a house - one metre away - so he has a place to call his own

Jamie has a rare condition meaning he is "trapped in his own body" - but his mum and dad are still adamant he will have his independence.

A devoted mum whose teenage son’s rare condition means he is “trapped in a body which doesn’t work properly,” is building him his own house– one metre away – so he can have a taste of independence.

Jamie Thomas, 18, of Slaithwate in Kirklees, West Yorkshire, was born with CHARGE syndrome – a rare and complex condition caused by a genetic mutation which has left him unable to hear, speak, taste or smell.

Now his mum, Carol, 58, says she and her quantity surveyor husband, Pete, 57, are building Jamie – who also has severely impaired vision and a facial palsy, preventing him from blinking – a new home, adding: “He’d be delighted to have place to call his own, just like any other young man. Although he can’t express it to us, I think Jamie’s a bit sick of living amongst our clutter. Having had care all his life, he’s craving that independence.”

Jamie’s parents want him to have some independence (Collect/PA Real Life)

Unerring in their love for their son, the couple are determined to ensure that he is involved in mapping out his future.

Carol continued: “I don’t want things to be just happening to and around him – I want him to be involved and for them to happen with him.

“The selfish side of us would like to keep him with us, but we’re older parents, so we don’t want to wait until something awful happens and then have to deal with a crisis.”

Jamie’s new bedroom (Collect/PA Real Life)

Enjoying a textbook pregnancy, Carol – who left her management job when Jamie was five to be his full-time carer, and now works part-time for the charity Parents of Children with Additional Needs (PCAN) – said she “couldn’t have felt more well.”

But, when Jamie was born, he seemed listless and pale, struggling to breathe, and was kept in hospital for five days.

Medics also noted he was having difficulty feeding, which, after investigations, turned out to be, in part, due to a blocked nasal passage.

The exterior of Jamie’s new house (Collect/PA Real Life)

“I couldn’t breastfeed, as he wouldn’t have been able to breathe,” said Carol, adding that, initially, doctors had no idea what was causing Jamie’s issues.

“I had to express milk instead. Even then, drinking just 10ml could take him up to an hour.

“But, being my first baby, I had no idea that was slow, as I had nothing to compare it to. I’d done all the antenatal classes, read all the books – but they prepare you for normality. Having a child with additional needs is a completely different world.”

A fantastic local cause #Slaithwaite #Huddersfield … Help raise £20000 to Help build a home for Jamie Please #donate on @justgiving and RT https://t.co/3Hu5A3663O — Rose & Crown (@Roseandcrownhd) March 1, 2018

Over time, doctors discovered Jamie had a number of other abnormalities, such as a hole in his retina, leaving him incredibly sensitive to light, and the fact he is deaf.

Then, at 11 months old, he was officially diagnosed with CHARGE syndrome, thought to affect one in every 10,000 births in the UK.

It is named after the main symptoms of the condition – coloboma of the eye, referring to the hole Jamie has; heart defects; atresia of the choanae, where the openings at the back of the nose are blocked by bone or tissue; retardation of growth and development; genital or urinary abnormalities and ear abnormalities or deafness.

Jamie has CHARGE syndrome, which is thought to affect one in every 10,000 births in the UK (Collect/PA Real Life)

“Suddenly, we were dealing with an absolute maze of services, from speech and language therapists to teachers of the deaf,” Carol said.

“You feel like you’re in this fog, just finding your way through.”

Between the ages of six months and three-and-a-half, Jamie had seven different surgical procedures – five for ear, nose and throat issues, one on his heart, and one to correct a lump near his umbilical cord.

Jamie, pictured here enjoying some artwork (Collect/PA Real Life)

As a baby, it was also incredibly difficult for him to go outside, due to his light sensitivity and inability to blink.

“I can’t imagine what kind of torture that must be for him,” said Carol. “He was born at the end of May, so it was lovely and sunny when he was little.

“But we couldn’t take him outside without something like a parasol to keep him in the shade, or his eyes would hurt too much.”

The interior of Jamie’s new home (Collect/PA Real Life)

Cognitively, Jamie’s condition also makes it hard for him to learn and process information, as well as affecting his balance.

Carol continued: “I describe Jamie as a computer with two many windows open. He’s a very bright lad, which we know through his problem solving and love of art, but he can’t concentrate for long without becoming exhausted.

“When he was younger, he’d get so tired he’d literally lie down. It didn’t matter where we were – out at the shops or crossing the road – there was no getting him up.”

She went on: “It’s so hard to learn from the world around you when you can’t see or hear. As Jamie can’t speak, he uses picture symbols to help him communicate.

“They have to be very large and clear to make sure he can see them. It also helps to use technology like an iPad, because they’re backlit, which is much easier on his eyes.”

Keen for their son to independence, in case anything ever happens to them, Carol and Pete have spent the last few years drawing up plans for where Jamie would live.

One of Jamie’s paintings (Collect/PA Real Life)

Originally, they tried to find him local residential care, but nothing was suitable.

Carol explained: “We don’t want Jamie to be lonely, but because he struggles to communicate, he’d find shared living very difficult. He has very complex communication needs and we struggled to find somewhere to cater for them.

“Buying him an existing house would have proved even more expensive, after factoring in a second mortgage and all the adaptations.

“Instead, we decided to start from scratch and build him a place of his own. That way, it’s a blank canvas and we’re making it as similar to our house as possible, to ease the transition for him.”

Jamie’s mum Carol spoke about the teenager’s love of art (Collect/PA Real Life)

Cashing in everything they could from their pensions, the Thomas’ funded the original £130,000 build themselves. But the project, which will hopefully be finished by May, has hit two major roadblocks.

Firstly, the foundations had to be redesigned, running deeper than initially planned. Then it was discovered that a brand new electricity supply would need to be created.

Faced with a shortfall of £20,000, the couple have set up a crowdfunding page, in a bid to raise the extra funds.

Jamie’s condition means he is visually impaired and cannot hear, speak, taste or smell (Collect/PA Real Life)

Speaking of her JustGiving page, Carol said: “We’ve only got 10 years left to work. It isn’t long enough to make back what we’ve taken from our pension pots, but it was Jamie’s future at stake, which is more important than our retirement.

“We’re doing all we can to ease costs. People have been very generous with discounts, or helping us to find furnishings in charity shops. We’d like to say a heartfelt thank you to everyone who has donated so far – we’re infinitely grateful.

“It was a friend who first suggested we set up a fundraising page. I was uncomfortable about it, as I’m not one to ask for help, but this isn’t about us – it’s for Jamie.”

To donate, visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/jamieshouse

© Press Association 2018