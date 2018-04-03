After fearing her £50k transformation put men off, human Barbie reveals she has now found love

From Botox to a nose job, Ophelia Vanity has splurged thousands transforming herself from a teenage goth to a real-life doll.

A real-life Barbie who has spent almost £50,000 on a transformation so extreme she was convinced her appearance scared men away has now found love with a musician.

Once a goth, for years Ophelia Vanity, now 30, favoured black clothes and heavy eyeliner – dramatically switching to her doll-like look in 2009, when she started splurging thousands of pounds on everything from Botox to lip fillers to a nose job and surgery to make her eyes rounder.

But, until she started dating Justin Sterling, 43, the model and personal assistant from Los Angeles, California, feared that looking like Barbie had put paid to her love life, saying: “He doesn’t think I need all my surgeries but is still supportive and helps me while I heal after procedures.”

Ophelia and Justin have known each other years – but only been together six months (Collect/PA Real Life)

Before hooking-up with Justin, Ophelia avoided dating apps like Tinder, finding the men who used them too judgemental.

Then, despite Justin, who she met eight years ago through an ex-boyfriend, having shown no previous interest in her, one night, they suddenly clicked.

“When we first met, Justin barely spoke 10 words to me, so I didn’t think he liked me,” laughed Ophelia.

Ophelia and her boyfriend Justin(Collect/PA Real Life)

She continued: “But one night we ended up speaking for hours and kept in touch from then onwards, hanging out and playing music.

“We only got together around six months ago, but I’ve been with him virtually ever since. ”

A huge admirer of Barbie since childhood, when she received dolls for Christmas and birthdays, in 2009, Ophelia ditched her goth look and began having Botox to make her face expressionless, as she sought to emulate her idol.

Ophelia posing as a Barbie (PA Real Life/Joseph Francis)

Impressed by the results, she started having regular injections, before also incorporating lip fillers into her beauty regime.

“I also bleached my hair blonde, which I continue to do every couple of months,” she added.

To complete her look, Ophelia, who funds her surgery through a series of odd jobs, can spend up to three hours a day applying makeup, using clever tricks to alter the shape of her face.

Explaining her Barbie-like wardrobe, she continued: “When I’m fully dressed up, I get stopped and recognised on the streets of Hollywood.

“People are usually really positive and want to talk to me, or take pictures.

“My whole wardrobe is basically pink dresses and heels.”

Ophelia, pictured here after her nose job (Collect/PA Real Life)

When she first started her transformation into Barbie, Ophelia had non-surgical rhinoplasty, changing the shape of her nose using filler injections.

But, keen for a more permanent change, she had a surgical nose job in autumn 2017 – although she is unhappy with the results.

“I was always really conscious of how tiny the bridge of my nose was. It made me shy when talking to people face on, or taking selfies,” she said.

Ophelia in early 2017, posing in a Barbie outfit (Collect/PA Real Life)

She added: “Thankfully, the surgery has fixed that, but I’m not happy with what it’s done to the shape of my nostrils. I wanted them tiny and doll-like, but that hasn’t happened.

“I guess that’s the risk you take with cosmetic surgery, though, and I can’t afford to have it fixed right now.”

Then, on Boxing Day, Ophelia had two major eye operations, costing $24,000 (£16,974), which she is still recovering from.

Ophelia before she began to dye her hair bleach blonde (Collect/PA Real Life)

While the first was solely cosmetic, the second was to help ease the symptoms of Graves disease, caused by an overactive thyroid, which she was diagnosed with at 23.

It also means that, despite eating massive portions, she struggles to gain weight.

She continued: “I see other real-life Barbies go on diets, to emulate her figure, but I don’t need to do that. If anything, I wish I could put on more weight.”

She continued: “At my lowest weight, I was just 5st4lb, having been a healthy 9st just six months earlier. I average around 7st 5lb.

“Doctors are monitoring me closely and hoping to stabilise my weight, in case it affects my heart.

“There are still a long list of surgeries I’d like – breast implants and a Brazilian bum lift are the ones I want most. But, right now, I don’t have enough fatty tissue for my body to support them, so it just isn’t possible.”

Ophelia as a baby (Collect/PA Real Life)

To date, including absolutely everything from clothes and makeup to hair treatments and rhinoplasty, Ophelia’s look has cost her around $60,000 (£42,435) – virtually the price of a house in parts of northern England.

She has also been researching more controversial procedures, such as rib removal surgery and an operation to permanently change her eye colour.

As yet, though, she has not decided whether or not to proceed with these.

Ophelia couldn’t wear any makeup whilst she recovered from her eye surgery (Collect/PA Real Life)

For now, she is trying to increase her current 80,000 strong Instagram following – delighting her fans with photos and videos she shares of her latest looks.

Unfortunately, though, for every fan, there is a cruel troll to match – posting mocking comments on her page.

She said: “My friends are supportive of what I do. Justin doesn’t mind, either, but he does worry about the risks, which is understandable.

Ophelia has spent almost £50,000 on her transformation (Collect/PA Real Life)

“But, sadly, I do get a lot of cyberbullying, mainly from girls, who say I’m excessive. I’ve even found actual websites that have been set up dedicated to hating me.

“They call me attention seeking, but surely doing that is just giving me more attention? If they hated me that much, they’d block me.

“Thankfully, I still have a lot of fans, who mean the world to me. I pride myself on being a kind person, too, and while I may have low self-esteem and be a

little sensitive, I would never judge another person on how they look.”

Ophelia in early 2017, posing with a Barbie doll (Collect/PA Real Life)

Justin is very supportive of Ophelia’s Barbie look, although he loves her for who she is, rather than what she looks like.

He added: “As long as Ophelia is happy with her surgeries, that’s the main thing that matters. I wouldn’t get any myself, nor do I think she needs them.

“But I’m happy for her to get the procedures as it helps her self-esteem improve, which has been an issue.”

© Press Association 2018