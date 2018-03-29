Nurse who diagnosed her own incurable cancer to run 78 miles while having palliative chemotherapy

Despite being advised by medics to hang up her trainers, Marika continues to pound the streets in between chemotherapy sessions.

A senior nurse who accurately self-diagnosed herself with incurable cancer has revealed how she’s found solace in running – and is now set to race an astonishing 78 miles, despite being told by medics to hang up her trainers as she undergoes palliative chemotherapy.

After being diagnosed with grade three inflammatory breast cancer, which had metasised into secondary lung cancer, mum-of-two Marika Wiebe-Williams, 49, of Faversham, Kent, was told by doctors, “You need to take a break from running.”

But, despite being told in September 2017 that she only had “between two and five years” to live, she refuses to give up. Explaining how she fits in six mile runs between chemotherapy appointments and pounds the streets up to three times a week, Marika said: “Cancer might take everything else from me – but it won’t take this.”

Ben, Paul, Marika and Jacob(Collect/PA Real Life)

She added: “Running is what keeps me sane. I will keep on going for as long as I can.”

Working as a senior nurse at the Kent and Canterbury hospital, specialising in HIV care, Marika – married to Paul, 44, who works for the Financial Ombudsman Service – had extensive medical knowledge.

So, when her left breast “swelled up like a balloon” in November 2016, she instantly thought of inflammatory breast cancer – a rare type of the disease which causes cancerous cells to grow along the lymph vessels in the skin of the breast, blocking them.

Paul, Marika and Ben (Collect/PA Real Life)

According to MacMillan, symptoms include swelling, redness or pain in the breast, the skin looking pitted or marred with raised, ridged marks and the breast feeling hot to touch. Marika explained: “I’d had cysts removed a year before and previously I’d spoken to a colleague about inflammatory breast cancer.

“When my breast swelled, I just knew. I googled it and all the symptoms were there.”

After a colleague examined her, Marika, mum to Jacob, 19, and Ben, 14, was immediately referred to the breast clinic of the hospital where she works. Following a secondary examination, doctors there confirmed her worst fears.

Marika and William (Collect/PA Real Life)

“Straight away I was told, in their clinical opinion, that I had breast cancer, but I would need a biopsy,” she continued. “A few days later I had one and learnt that I had a nine-centimetre tumour in my left breast, which was cancerous.

“It was devastating to hear. My husband came with me to the appointment and he was heartbroken as well. Tragically, there was more bad news to come – the biopsy also revealed that the cancerous cells had spread to Marika’s lymph nodes.

The disease was officially classified as aggressive, grade three triple negative – a type of breast cancer that does not have receptors for the hormones oestrogen and progesterone, or the protein HER2. Between December 2016 and April 2017, Marika had six rounds of chemotherapy, which she found initially were okay but the fourth round caused her to hospitalised and she lost her hair.

Marika, Paul, Ben and Jacob (Collect/PA Real Life)

Then, in May last year, she underwent a single mastectomy at the William Harvey, and was due to have a reconstruction a year later. She said: “It was hard and it did affect my confidence.There were things that I had never really considered like going swimming and people would staring at me but it was worth it because doctors told me that they had managed to remove the tumour.”

But, heartbreakingly, in July 2017 – despite all her efforts – the cancer reoccurred, just before she started her radiotherapy. “I was devastated,” she said. “I went back on intravenous chemotherapy to fight it.”

Sadly, the chemotherapy failed to have as significant an impact as hoped, and in September 2017, Marika learnt she had between two and five years to live. Then, in January 2018, a scan revealed a 7mm node and a small mass on her left lung.

Marika with William (Collect/PA Real Life)

“The inflammatory breast cancer had spread,” she said. “But, despite this, I remain cheerful. I will never give up.

“I was told shortly after the diagnosis of secondary cancer that I should give up running. Never.

“Alongside with my ‘running husband’ William Anderson, 50, I am carrying on – and competing in three marathons.”

Marika with Ben (Collect/PA Real Life)

So, throughout April, while she continues to battle incurable breast and lung cancer, inspiration Marika will run the London, Milton Keynes and Edinburgh marathons in aid of the Institute for Cancer Research (ICR) in Fulham, west London – the world-famous organisation which discovered the genetic link between breast cancer.

“Their researchers identified the breast cancer gene BRCA2, while its current research into breast cancer ranges from working out the genetics of breast cancer, to blood tests for early diagnosis of the disease, to leading clinical trials into new targeted breast cancer treatments such as Palbociclib, a drug for the treatment of ER-positive and HER2-negative breast cancer,” she said.

“I can’t think of a worthier thing to run for. And, for as long as I am able to I will I will run. I will not wait to die. I will fight this all the way.”

