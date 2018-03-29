Yorkshire teen announces surprise pregnancy - only for her mum to do the same just weeks later

Little Lilly-Mae is two months older than her uncle Archie after the tots were born just weeks apart in the same hospital.

A mum who fell pregnant at the same time as her teenage daughter became a grandmother two months before the baby girl’s uncle was born – in the same hospital.

Chloe Harrage, 18, had been with her fiancé Nike Brooksby, 19, for two years when she fell pregnant unexpectedly – only to have an even bigger shock when, just weeks later, her mum, Kelly Falconer, 38, announced she was having a baby too.

First came Chloe’s daughter, Lilly-Mae, born on 24 June 2017 weighing 5lb 11oz, followed by Kelly’s little boy, 6lb 2oz Archie, on 13 August – both arriving in East Yorkshire’s Hull Royal Infirmary.

Delighted by the arrival of her son and first grandchild just eight weeks apart, full-time-mum, Kelly, of Pocklington, East Yorkshire, said: “Technically, Archie is Lilly-Mae’s uncle, even though he’s two months younger than her, which we all think is amazing.

“They’re hilarious together. They’ll babble away and play tug of war with their toys.

“When Chloe first told me she was pregnant, I was shocked because she was still only a teenager. But I got past that because I knew I needed to support her.”

Chloe and Kelly showing off their bumps (PA Real Life/Collect)

While Chloe and Nike, who are off work at the moment looking after the baby, had never expected to become parents so young, they both love being a mum and dad.

Chloe added: “It’s been so surreal going through this with Mum, but she’s given me loads of support and reassurance.

“Now I can’t wait to see our babies grow up together.”

Chloe with her mum Kelly, nan Pat and daughter Lilly-Mae (PA Real Life/Collect)

Chloe was out shopping when she realised her period was late – buying a pregnancy test and popping into a public toilet to take it.

When it was positive, she first wondered how her mum and her dad, Craig, 44 – who’d split up when she was small – would react.

She explained: “Nike and I were really excited, but it was hard telling my parents – especially Dad. At the end of the day, I’m still his little girl.”

Kelly holding Lilly-Mae, her grandaughter and Archie, her son (PA Real Life/Collect)

She went on: “I went home that evening and broke the news to my little sister, Hollie, 16, who offered to tell Mum for me.

“I heard her go upstairs and next thing I knew, Mum was running down to see if it was true. She got me to do a few more tests, to be sure.

“Once the shock had passed, though, everyone was really excited.”

Chloe with mum Kelly – also pregnant – at her baby shower (PA Real Life/Collect)

Anticipation setting in, the family began to help Chloe prepare for her new arrival.

Then, just eight weeks later, Kelly, also a mum to Hollie, Ethan, 12, and Liam, eight, announced that she was also pregnant by her now ex-partner, who she does not wish to name.

“I’d been trying, so I was really excited to see the positive test,” said Kelly. “I sat Chloe down and said, ‘I’ve got something to tell you – I’m pregnant, too.’”

She continued: “Throughout our pregnancies, though, I never thought about myself. I just thought about Chloe.

“This being her first baby, I wanted to pass on as much advice and reassurance as I could.”

At 20 weeks, both mums-to-be found out the genders of their unborn children at private scans.

Kelly’s 20 week scan, when she found out the gender of her baby (PA Real Life/Collect)

“A boy and a girl,” smiled Chloe. “It was nice that we were having one of each.”

Then, after a textbook pregnancy, save for terrible morning sickness, which she had from eight weeks in, Chloe went into labour at 38 weeks.

Originally, she had planned a water birth, but as medics were worried about Lilly-Mae’s heart rate dropping, she instead delivered the tot naturally.

Archie and his niece Lilly-Mae FaceTiming (PA Real Life/Collect)

“Weirdly, I’d actually been excited about labour, which is something a lot of mums-to-be dread,” said Chloe.

“The contractions were hard, but I didn’t have any painkillers, except for gas and air, and I was only 17 at the time, so I must’ve been doing something right.

“Mum and Nike were there the whole time, being really supportive. The first time I saw Lilly-Mae, it was so overwhelming. She was tiny, but perfect.”

Lilly-Mae playing in the snow (PA Real Life/Collect)

When she was just a few minutes old, Lilly-Mae enjoyed her first cuddle with grandma Kelly, who added: “Chloe did absolutely fantastically.

“I only had eight weeks to go myself by then, so I was really tired, but did my best to be there for her.”

As Chloe went home to start her life as a mother, eight weeks later it was Kelly’s turn to give birth, which she did after being induced, as doctors were concerned about her blood pressure.

Kelly holding Lilly-Mae mere minutes after she was born (PA Real Life/Collect)

In a slightly traumatic labour, Archie pushed his head through her cervix, meaning she had an overwhelming urge to push at just 4cm dilated.

But, thankfully, on 13 August, he arrived safe and sound.

Now, the babies love playing with each other and, adorably, even FaceTime when they are apart.

Though he is two months younger than her, Archie (L) is technically Lilly-Mae’s uncle (PA Real Life/Collect)

“Sometimes I look after the both of them, and people always stop me to ask if they’re twins,” said Chloe.

“They have such a lovely bond. I can’t wait to see them grow up, and it’s been really special sharing this with Mum.”

