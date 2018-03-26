Mum whose baby son had so much hair it showed on his ultrasound welcomes girl - also with a bouffant

Jesse Price-Carelli had so much hair that he needed his first trim at just a few weeks old - and now sister Rose has a barnet to match.

A mum whose son was born with so much hair that it showed up on his ultrasound scan has now welcomed a daughter – also with a full bouffant.

Stay-at-home mum Amy Price, 33, was astonished when her son Jesse Price-Carelli, now 21 months, arrived in June 2016 sporting a shock of black hair.

The youngster’s barnet was so thick that, just weeks after being born, he had his first trim.

Amy with Jesse when he was eight weeks old (Collect/PA Real Life)

And now, Amy and her partner, teacher Julien Carelli, 39, of Bridgend, south Wales, have welcomed daughter, Rose Emilia, who was born on 15 March weighing 6lb 7oz – and also sporting a full head of hair.

“As soon as I announced I was pregnant, the first thing everyone said was that they hoped the new baby would have hair like Jesse,” said Amy. “Even strangers who’d stop us in the street to admire Jesse’s hair would say it.

“Julien is French with Italian heritage, and I’ve got quite naturally thick hair anyway. So together I think we just make lovely wiggy babies.”

Amy holding her daughter Rose, who was born in March 2018 (Collect/PA Real Life)

During both pregnancies, Amy told of how she experienced heartburn – which would fit with an old wives tale that the condition can be linked to babies being born with an above average amount of hair.

She continued: “I had nowhere near as much with Rose though.

“I did worry she’d come out completely bald and her big brother would give her hair envy.”

Jesse meeting his baby sister Rose (Collect/PA Real Life)

Unlike her brother, who arrived 15 days late, Rose was born two weeks early at Princess of Wales Hospital, Bridgend.

As soon as Amy saw her, she noted the baby girl’s thick black locks.

Midwives also noticed the infant had incredibly long nails for a newborn.

“It was like she’d had a manicure. The nurses had never seen anything like it,” laughed Amy.

“I was amazed by how alike Jesse and Rose look. They have the same mannerisms and everything. They’re like twins.”

As she’s still so little, Rose is yet to need a haircut – though her mum says she’d probably leave the tot’s hair to grow out longer than Jesse’s.

Jesse having hair hair blow dried – which his parents do every night (Collect/PA Real Life)

“He had his first haircut at just seven weeks. It started getting into summer and his hair had grown all the way down the back of his neck like a little mullet,” she said.

“I toyed with the idea of leaving it, but it was too hot for him. It grew back ten times faster though.

“With Rose, I’d like to leave it to grow out if she’s not too uncomfortable. I’d love her to have super long hair, like Pocahontas.”

Jesse and Amy, pictured here on Halloween 2017 (Collect/PA Real Life)

Amy also anticipates that, as with Jesse, she will have to blow dry little Rose’s hair as it continues to grow.

She went on: “We have to blow dry Jesse’s hair every night and cut it every six to eight weeks. He’s not bothered about the hairdryer, he’s so used to it.

“I hope Rose’s hair grows slightly slower than Jesse’s though, or she’ll cost me a fortune. I went through a phase where I’d cut Jesse’s hair quite short, but he prefers it long, sticking up all over the place. Julien and I joke that he looks like our little Liam Gallagher.”

Rose coming home from hospital (Collect/PA Real Life)

Now, with their new addition, the family continue to be stopped by strangers when they’re out and about.

“It can take us ages to get anywhere because so many people want to talk to us,” she said. “Rose is still too little to know what’s going on, but Jesse absolutely loves the attention he gets. He can be moaning then cheer up when people come over.

“He laughs and smiles when people want to touch his hair. We get nothing but compliments.”

© Press Association 2018