Secret eater who once felt like Shrek now feels like a princess after dropping four dress sizes

A secret eater, who scoffed THREE meals every night and felt “like Shrek,” shed four dress sizes so she could be a slim bride, but now wrestles with daily temptation – working as a cake maker.

For years Jennie Hudson, 26, wolfed down 5,000 calories a day – two-and-a-half times the recommended daily intake for women – frequently eating a family bar of chocolate alone in bed and wolfing down a four-pack of cream sponge cakes in one go.

Jennie, of Royston, near Barnsley, South Yorkshire – who has gone from 18 stone and a size 20 at her largest to an 11 stone 12lb size 12 today, admitted: “I’ve been running my own cake-baking business part-time since August last year and, while I’ve ditched midnight snacking and other secret eating, I can’t trust myself when it comes to sampling my own cakes.”

Jennie after she lost the weight (Collect/PA Real Life)

She added: “It’s all or nothing, so I just have to make sure I don’t start, or I’ll polish off the lot!”

Always a chubby child, aged 19, Jennie, who was then 18 stone, was diagnosed with gallstones and the pain saw her lose her appetite and shed five stone.

But, after surgery to remove her gallbladder when she was 19, she quickly regained her sweet tooth – piling all the weight back on, while she studied textiles at Loughborough University.

Jennie on holiday after losing the weight (Collect/PA Real Life)

It was her student days that triggered Jennie’s secret eating.

She said: “I remember being at a party, surrounded by slim girls and I couldn’t stand it. I felt disgusting, as everyone looked gorgeous, except me. I’d struggled to find anything to wear that night and felt so uncomfortable, I just left.

“After that, I started binging on my own. I’d buy two meal deals, eat one on my own without anyone knowing and down the second one in front of people, so they saw me eat. I’d eat chocolate on my own in bed at night – a big sharing bar all to myself. I was addicted to food and loved eating the bad stuff.”

Jennie at her biggest on holiday (Collect/PA Real Life)

Even at university Jennie frequently spent £90 a week in the supermarket – almost twice an average family’s weekly food shop of £53.20, according to Office of National Statistics (ONS).

She said: “I wouldn’t eat a huge amount in the day as I was ashamed to be seen eating, it was at night that i really indulge. When the evening came, I would make a meal for three – but polish it all off myself. Usually, I’d have seconds and go back for thirds later on.

“Looking back it makes me feel sick to think about how much food I could consume, but at the time it was normal.”

Jennie after her weight loss (Collect/PA Real Life)

She went on: “I could eat a four pack of cream sponge cakes in one go, without even thinking about it. Now that makes me want to vomit, I cannot even imagine having that much food anymore.”

When she started dating mechanical engineer Lewis, 28, in January 2013, after meeting him at a party, going on to get engaged the following New Year’s Eve at a cabin in Wales, Jennie – at that point weighing 15 stone – knew she had to slim down.

“I’d managed to lose a bit of weight by going to a Weight Watchers class after university, but still felt so obese,” she recalled.

Jennie and Lewis on their wedding day (Collect/PA Real Life)

Jennie went on: “After I got engaged, I vowed I wouldn’t be a fat bride and was determined to slim down before our big day on May 20, 2016.

“So, later that year me and Lewis joined Weight Watchers again and now, after my weight going up and down over the years, I have lost losing 6 stone 2lb in total and I feel amazing.

“On my wedding day, I wore a stunning ivory strapless gown and, while I’d once felt more like Shrek, I felt like a princess.”

Jennie at her sixth form prom, aged 19 (Collect/PA Real Life)

Now, her new trim frame means she plans to wear bikini on her holiday to Spain – the first time she has worn one once she was 11.

Jennie said: “Now I have a healthy breakfast of baked oats, a salad for lunch, lots of soups and something homecooked for dinner.

“And my portion sizes are much smaller. I will no longer have seconds and go back for another portion. It’s just the one for me. Looking back, I feel sick at how much food I’d eat every day, often on my own so no one else saw me eat. Nowadays, I’m like a different person – it’s just my weakness for my own cakes I have to watch out for.”

