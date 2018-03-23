Professional hair hanger reveals her dad quit his IT job to run away and join the circus with her

Francesca Hyde and her 61-year-old dad Joe will now take to the stage together to perform jaw-dropping circus tricks.

A professional ‘hair hanger’ has revealed how her 61-year-old dad ditched his career in IT to run away and join the circus – appearing alongside her on stage.

An accomplished aerialist – an acrobat working on rope or trapeze – Francesca Hyde, now 34, who lives on a houseboat in London and has been circus performer since she was 19, suggested her dad, Joe Hyde, joined her in a show when he turned 60.

Immediately hooked on the ‘high life,’ Joe left his 30-year IT career to join her full-time, according to his daughter, who said: “I knew he’d be a great performer.”

She continued: “I felt like he should be an artist, but he’d got used to having a comfortable life and I wanted him to do something a bit more creative.

“He was doing the sensible thing, but he’s very much not a sensible person. He called his suit that he wore to work his costume.”

Considering herself a “latecomer” to circus arts, Francesca has now passed on her knowledge to her dad.

Joe and Fran Hyde (Collect/PA Real Life)

She said: “I came to circus quite late in life, when I was 19.

“There was a church in Tufnell Park, north London, where I lived, where a bunch of circus performers were working.

” I turned up, got really into it and ended up doing a degree at the National Centre For Circus Arts in Shoreditch, east London.”

Fran, hair hanging on stage (Collect/PA Real Life)

Graduating in 2009, Francesca, who is in a relationship with chef Rob D’Arcy, 34, started Collectif And Then, a performance company, with friends – even converting an old barge into a circus boat, complete with an aerial rig on top.

When they travelled around France performing, Joe even travelled out to play music with them.

“It was so much fun and I know he really enjoyed it,” said Francesca, explaining how Joe met her counsellor mum, Moira, 60, as they grew up in the same village near Blackpool.

Joe and Fran Hyde (Collect/PA Real Life)

She added: “He went to music college and while he was there, he and my mum had me, so he got an office job, which he stayed in.

“He would still play music for parties and do a little bit of magic, but it was just a hobby.”

In 2016, inspired by working with her dad previously, Francesca started taking to her mum about doing a show with him.

“I talked to her but asked her not to tell him I wanted him to do a show with me,” she said.

“Then Dad called me that night saying, ‘I’ve been speaking to your mum and she mentioned you’ve been thinking of doing a show with me. I actually think that would be a great idea.’

“He decided to give up his job in Preston, Lancashire – by then working as an IT security consultant – a few months later, to work with me. It took a lot less convincing that I thought it would.”

Joe and Fran Hyde (Collect/PA Real Life)

At first, Francesca just asked Joe to play some music on the guitar and piano while she performed her unusual art of hair hanging – an act she had developed since graduating from college.

She explained: “I’ve been hair hanging since I graduated but have only been doing it as a solo discipline for the last year.

“While most performers would braid a ring into their hair, then clipping a rope into the ring and hanging from it, I don’t use a ring.”

Joe and Fran Hyde will be performing together (Collect/PA Real Life)

She added: “I just clip a counter weight straight into my hair – a technique which I believe is unique to me. And, while normally people would hang, spin and dance, my system allows me to jump up and float down.

“With lots of circus arts, you get used to the pain, but with this, the pain never goes away. The first few seconds are agony, then adrenaline kicks in and you forget. It’s like being pulled up by a string from the top of your head. ”

Weirdly, Francesca believes hair hanging improves her poise and elegance.

Joe and Fran Hyde (Collect/PA Real Life)

She said: “It does weird things to your body.

“I feel like it turns me into an elegant dancer, in a way that I’m not normally.

“When I’m hanging by the hair, my head is held in one position. and it gives my body a very specific quality. I’ve built it up my tolerance, too, so now I can hang for a maximum of about 30 minutes at a time.”

Drawing on her own extensive experience, Francesca has even started teaching aerial art to her dad.

She continued: “He does a little bit of aerial work, which mirrors slightly what I do – although he’s not hanging by the hair. I developed a dance warm up and some exercises, meant for people who aren’t in the circus world.

“Dad’s quite agile for someone who hasn’t really moved much in 30 years, stuck in a desk job and not doing much exercise. We started using the technique I developed with the counter weight, to allow him to do some acrobatics and to spin in the air.”

Joe and Fran on stage (Collect/PA Real Life)

Now, after months of training, Francesca and Joe will be making their professional performance debut together in front of an audience, in their show Fram and Dunt, running from 3-5 April at the Roundhouse in Camden, north London, as part of Circus Fest 2018.

The show has been funded by Arts Council England, commissioned by the Roundhouse and supported by the National Centre for Circus Arts.

Francesca added: “It’s been really nice working together. He’s been really respectful, realising that I’m a professional and know what I am doing.”

Joe and Fran rehearsing for their show (Collect/PA Real Life)

She continued: “He listens lots and we share a very similar sense of humour, which really helps. We wanted to have an emotional depth to the show and we had to talk about things, which isn’t really what we normally do.

“But I’m proud of what we’ve achieved together and really excited about performing for an audience. We made the show last November and have been working on it ever since.”

Despite the physical stress of circus life, Joe is thrilled with his new career.

Joe and Fran, when she was a child (Collect/PA Real Life)

He said: “The idea of doing a circus show with Francesca was terrifying! I’ve been sitting in an office for the past 35 years, doing nothing more than finger exercises.

“It was very touching that she asked me and I couldn’t help but be tempted by the glare of the audience and the smell of the lights, so I agreed.

“The first two weeks were gruelling, I’m still not sure my body has forgiven me and I had to soak it in beer for many weeks afterwards. But I love what we’ve created and, luckily, other people seem to like it, too.”

CircusFest 2018 runs from 3 April – 6 May.

For more information about Fram and Dunt and CircusFest 2018, vist http://www.roundhouse.org.uk/whats-on/2018/circusfest-2018/

