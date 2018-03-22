Woman's hayfever is so severe she's left virtually blinded by an attack

At times, Olivia Kelly has been so affected by hayfever she's had to take a week at a time off sick from work.

A microbiologist whose hayfever is so severe she can be virtually blinded by an attack has described how she has been besieged by the condition – usually restricted to certain months – all year round.

Plagued with dust, pet and pollen allergies since childhood, Olivia Kelly, 34, of Harrow, north west London, has been so badly afflicted that she has taken a week at a time off work with chronically affected sinuses, hardly able to see.

But after years of suffering, Olivia said she has found her saviour in the form of a £6,99 health food shop balm, which she discovered by chance, adding: “It’s been a complete godsend. I’m much more confident now, I can go out for long countryside walks or to parks without worrying.”

Olivia during a hayfever flare up (Collect/PA Real Life)

Originally from County Sligo in north west Ireland, Olivia has been asthmatic since she was a baby – a condition affecting the airways, that is often linked to other allergies.

As she grew older, her reactions became more severe, leaving her with swollen eyes, irritated skin and completely drained of energy.

Because she is also allergic to dust, staying inside and away from pollen didn’t help either, leaving her trapped in a miserable catch 22.

Olivia has been plagued with dust and pollen allergies since childhood (Collect/PA Real Life)

She explained: “As a teenager, it became really debilitating. It affected my eyes so much that I couldn’t see, and would have to stay off school and lie on the couch with teabags on my eyes.

“It got to the point where I couldn’t even differentiate between the seasons anymore. It didn’t matter if it was summer or winter, I’d still have flare ups.

“My hayfever made me feel really lethargic. I’d have hangover-like symptoms and have no energy. Last summer, I even had to take time off work.”

Having tried “every antibiotic and antihistamine” under the sun to no avail, Olivia decided to seek advice from an allergy specialist around eight years ago, when she lived in Ireland.

But her nose was so blocked, the doctor was unable to insert a tiny camera to investigate further.

“In the lead up, I’d barely been able to breathe out my nose. Everything seemed to irritate my body,” explained Olivia. “The specialist couldn’t even get the camera in to my nose. He told me it was pretty bad.”

Olivia’s hayfever can leave her virtually unable to see (Collect/PA Real Life)

Prescribed steroid drops to ease the inflammation, Olivia was eventually able to have a CT scan of her sinuses, which revealed she also had polyps – abnormal growths of tissue, projecting from a mucus membrane.

Though the cause of polyps is unknown, inflammation from the sinus due to an allergy like hayfever is thought to accelerate their growth.

Following the allergist appointment, things became even worse for Olivia when she moved to London in 2012.

Olivia’s life has been transformed by a £6.99 balm (Collect/PA Real Life)

“The pollution there didn’t help,” she said.

“A flare up can be really sudden. I’ll have been out and about, then feel one eye twitch and a build up of mucus in my throat. My eyes can go really bloodshot and be very sensitive to light. The worst is when they swell up and I can hardly see.

“I’ll feel really out of it and unable to focus. There have been times I’ve had to leave work early because I feel so lethargic. Last summer, my sinuses were so infected by the hayfever, I had to take a whole week off.”

Hay Fever will become more prominent in the next few weeks: https://t.co/V7xhXG4mo9See our factsheet on #HayFever: https://t.co/YY8lpNzLh1 — Allergy UK (@AllergyUK1) February 10, 2017

On a good day, Olivia’s symptoms will ease in around 24 hours, following a cool shower and a good night’s sleep.

But, if she’s had a particularly severe episode, it can take her days to return to normal.

She continued: “My social life is affected, too. There’s nothing worse than going to things like outdoor weddings and having your eyes all over the place.”

Olivia suffering a hayfever flare up(Collect/PA Real Life)

At the end of her tether, Olivia tried every treatment she could find, without success.

Then, by chance, she was shopping in Brighton, East Sussex, around three years ago, when she came across an allergen barrier balm called HayMax in a health food shop.

Buying it on a whim, she found applying a small amount around her nostrils before going out eased her symptoms enormously.

Now, Olivia can happily horse ride once again (Collect/PA Real Life)

Now, she uses it religiously – and is even able to go horse-riding – something she previously had to cut back on, when her allergies were especially bad.

“I love the outdoors and animals, which is difficult given my allergies,” she said. “I love going horse-riding, which people think is mad, but I used to get round it by putting petroleum jelly around my nose to block the pollen.

“If I was having a particularly bad allergy cycle, I’d have to take a step back and stop doing it. But now I don’t have to worry. I can even go to the park, where pollen will be particularly high, and enjoy a beautiful day without worrying I’m breathing in too many allergens.”





© Press Association 2018