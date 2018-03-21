Stephanie spends hours on her pooches who she dresses-up, throws parties for and spray-paints.

A bride-to-be is sacrificing her chance of having children, so she can focus on being a mum to her five dogs – who she dresses-up, throws parties for and spends HOURS spray painting in exotic hues.

Animal groomer Stephanie Ard, 32, who is marrying Christopher Sands, 34, a canine massage therapist, in September, at a museum in their hometown of Woodstock, Georgia, USA, will be inviting her pooches to their reception.

Stephanie, who regards her canines as children, said: “I don’t have time for human children and have made a decision not to have them. My dogs are my focus.”

Stephanie is marrying Christopher in September (Collect/PA Real Life)

Stephanie’s pack of pooches include Deuce, 10, a Cane Corso; Boba Fetch, eight, a Rhodesian Ridgeback-cross; Yoshi, five, a Shih Tzu; Superbiscuit, two, a Chinese-Crested Dog – also known as a “powderpuff” – and Fido, one, a Jack Russell-cross.

She is still grieving for her beloved Doberman, KangaRoo, who died on January 27, 2017, aged 10, after suffering heart disease and a tumour on her lung.

“Roo was a pink girl, through and through,” reflected Stephanie, who painted her dog’s paw-nails hot pink – belying her breed’s tough image.

“She just loved her hot pink toe nails, which she had throughout her life. They suited her personality – fun and sassy.”

Now, Stephanie – who loves all her dogs equally – concentrates her artistic flair on Superbiscuit, whose white fur makes her the ideal canvas for her mum’s creative efforts.

“I wanted a pink dog, so I got a white dog, which I could make pink,” explained Stephanie. “I started doing it a year or so ago.”

Stephanie loves all her dogs equally (Collect/PA Real Life)

She continued: “Initially, I just painted her in block colours – purples and pinks – but then I got more adventurous.”

As Stephanie’s designs became more ambitious, she experimented with a rainbow look for Superbiscuit.

“I got the idea of dying her to look like the My Little Pony, Rainbow Dash,” she explained, referring to the blue-coloured pony in the TV series. “She has a lovely rainbow-coloured mane. That took a few hours. Then I thought, ‘I’d like a dragon!’”

Stephanie regards her dogs as her children (Collect/PA Real Life)

A few hours later, Stephanie had transformed her adorable dog into a dragon-cum-zebra hybrid.

But her biggest challenge was transforming the colourful canine into a hippy-style tie-dye dog.

“It took me about eight hours, spread over three days, to create her tie-dye fur,” she said. “I painted each strip on individually. Then I shaved in peace signs, just to give it that little extra pop.”

Stephanie is adamant that Superbiscuit loves being dyed (Collect/PA Real Life)

She said: “I wore a tie-dye t-shirt, to match, so we looked really cool together. People certainly stopped and stared.”

Stephanie is adamant that Superbiscuit loves being dyed, although she knows some people criticise her actions, branding them “cruel and unnecessary.”

“It’s not cruel,” she scoffed. “She loves it. After we’re finished she wags her tail and struts off.”

Stephanie took inspiration from My Little Pony, Rainbow Dash (Collect/PA Real Life)

She added: “She thinks she’s simply the prettiest thing that walks on the planet.”

Using a mixture of permanent and temporary paint, Stephanie only applies products made with natural ingredients.

“They are safe for the dogs or I wouldn’t use them,” she explained.

Stephanie says Superbiscuit loves being dyed (Collect/PA Real Life)

Superbiscuit also has an impressive wardrobe, including a Swarovski diamond necklace, bows and a ballerina-style tutu and Stephanie also sticks rhinestone-style gems onto her fur.

But, the other pooches also join in with the fun.

“Yoshi often sports a bow and the three boys wear bandanas,” Stephanie explained. “They also all wear t-shirts.”

Stephanie also sticks rhinestone-style gems into Superbiscuit’s fur (Collect/PA Real Life)

Stephanie continued: “Fido loves yellow and grey, so will often wear his Cookie Monster t-shirt.

“Yoshi loves purple, while Bobo’s look is classic – he’s always in an Argyll sweater.”

Stephanie also goes to great lengths to treat her dogs – making sure she marks significant dates.”

Stephanie says people stop and stare at her and her dogs (Collect/PA Real Life)

She said: “I like to give them birthday parties.

“Christopher usually cooks steak that night and we give them a big piece.

“I took Superbiscuit to get professional pictures taken for her first birthday. Meanwhile, On KangaRoo’s last day on earth, we made her an entire New York steak and a large chocolate bar. The dogs also all have their own Christmas stockings.”

Superbiscuit also has bows and a ballerina-style tutu (Collect/PA Real Life)

But, despite the endless beautifying and treats, Stephanie insists she does not spend a fortune on her doggy family.

She added: “I get discounted treatments, because I work for a vet.

“I spend a couple of hundred dollars a year on outfits. But, what can I say? They are my children.”

