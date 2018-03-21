Student whose confidence was shattered by cruel bullies set to become a plus size male model

After years of struggling with his self-esteem, Thomas Saunders finally had a lightbulb moment during a trip to Tenerife with friends.

A size XXXL student, mercilessly bullied at school over his bulk has turned the tables on his tormentors – by landing a job as a PLUS SIZE male model.

Excruciatingly shy about his size XXL to XXXL frame, Thomas Saunders, 22, of Dover, Kent, remembers his burning embarrassment when he was only nine, faced with changing in front of other boys for P.E. lessons.

But, after a lightbulb moment during a Tenerife holiday with pals, he has overcome his demons and landed a prestigious modelling deal, adding: “I was stranded at the side of the road in the pouring rain, with a flat tyre, when I found out I was going to be a plus size model. Initially, I thought the call was from the AA! I was really taken aback.

Thomas has been hired as a student ambassador by Big Dude Clothing (PA Real Life/Collect)

He continued: “My friends and family are all really excited for me. They say they can’t imagine anyone better in the role, which is really nice to hear.”

After years of being horribly self-conscious about his body, Thomas, who does not weigh himself, even covered up in the sun.

Then, on a friends’ trip to the Canary Island of Tenerife in February 2017, sat by the pool in sweltering heat with his shirt on, he suddenly took the plunge and stripped off.

After years of battling with his self esteem, Thomas had a lightbulb moment whilst on holiday in Tenerife last year (PA Real Life/Collect)

He said: “I had a lightbulb moment, thinking to myself, ‘This is ridiculous. Why am I doing this?’

“I was with my two oldest friends, who weren’t going to judge me. As for everyone else? I’d never see them again, so why did I care?

“I realised I hadn’t been relaxing, or enjoying a holiday I’d paid good money for. So, I just whipped my shirt off.”

With this came a seismic change in Thomas’ self esteem, as he became determined to accept himself for who he was – gradually building his confidence.

“I’d never felt body confident before, so I knew what I did in Tenerife was a big thing for me,” said Thomas, who is studying public services at the University of Kent.

“Before that, it felt like my weight had taken over everything – even down to doctors’ appointments, where every illness or injury would be attributed to my size and nothing else. ”

Thomas, pictured here in February this year (PA Real Life/Collect)

Then, at the beginning of 2018, Thomas was scrolling through the web on his phone, when he spotted an advert placed by Big Dude Clothing, who specialise in XXL to 8XL clothes, calling for a plus-size student ambassador.

Applying immediately, initially he did not expect to hear back.

But in February 2018, he received a call from the company saying he had been selected – and will now be featured on their website, modelling a range of outfits.

Thomas told of how he first remembers feeling insecure back in primary school (PA Real Life/Collect)

Recalling how he received the phone call in the rain, by his broken down car, he continued: “There are virtually no plus-size male role models out there at the moment.

’It’s something that would’ve made a huge difference to me growing up, so I think that, while I have the chance to help someone else, I should.

“My one piece of advice to any other young men out there in a similar position, is to always remember to live your best life. There is nothing wrong with loving and accepting yourself for who you are.”

Now keen to promote body positivity in young men, single Thomas, who has always struggled with his weight, was subjected to cruel teasing throughout secondary school – shattering his self-esteem to the extent that he would avoid having his photo taken, or eating in public.

He continued: “I felt that, if I ate something healthy I’d be mocked, and if I ate junk I’d be judged. Looking back, I know they probably weren’t – but I couldn’t get it out my head that people were staring at me.

“Even now, I’ll subconsciously wait for someone else to tuck in first if I’m out having dinner, as I don’t want to be the first. Growing up, I tried to be strong willed and not be jealous of others, or try to be something I’m not, but the bullying meant my self-esteem was non-existent.”

Yup…(MT @Beardyeyes, who's campaigning for more positive male body images in the media. Give him a follow!) pic.twitter.com/TbR9gJzKGX — CALM (@theCALMzone) February 5, 2014

Since going shirt-free in Tenerife and landing his modelling job, Thomas feels like he has had an epiphany.

He continued: “The past few months have marked a real turning point in my life, when it comes to making positive changes for my well-being and body image.

“I am no longer holding back from any opportunities that come my way.”

Thomas’ size sadly saw him bullied throughout school (PA Real Life/Collect)

Darrell Freeman, Founder and MD of Big Dude Clothing is keen for Thomas to promote body positivity amongst the firms growing range of younger customers. He said: “All too often those struggling with weight issues and low self-confidence feel too embarrassed by their appearance to shop on the high street out of fear that they won’t find anything that fits them.

“These issues can be even more prevalent amongst younger males, who have perhaps seen their weight fluctuate after starting university and being self-sufficient for the first time.

“Using his personal experience with body image, we believe Thomas will use his role as student ambassador to help others in a similar position, struggling with their own insecurities, in order to accept and love the bodies they live their lives in.”

© Press Association 2018