Thorpe Park trip saves young woman's life after it led to doctors discovering her brain tumour

Molly White initially thought her headache was from riding roller coasters all day - but medics later found she actually had a tangerine-sized tumour.

Feeling fit and well until she went to the theme park in Chertsey, Surrey, Molly White, 20, left with a “pounding headache,” which she assumed was a consequence of going on so many rides.

The then-teenager, of Paignton, Devon, said medics believed the roller coasters had slightly dislodged the mass, triggering her symptoms, adding: “My surgeon later told me that the trip to Thorpe Park probably saved my life.”

Molly, pictured here in January 2016 before her symptoms started (PA Real Life/Collect)

She went on: “I wasn’t initially going to go, as we were moving house and I had loads of packing to do, but I made the effort for my friend – and I’m so glad I did.

“Doctors think riding roller coasters moved the growth, kicking off my symptoms. Before that, I’d felt completely fine so may not have ever gone to the doctor.

“The tumour could have kept growing until it became inoperable.”

Molly at Thorpe Park in April 2016 (PA Real Life/Collect)

Within weeks of her day out at Thorpe Park in April 2016, Molly started feeling run down and fatigued, then vomiting without warning.

“It would come on really suddenly, and I’d have to be sick right that second, which could be embarrassing when I was out with friends,” she explained, adding that her illness prevented her from completing her A levels..

“At the time, I was at college and working two jobs, so I thought it might just be the stress of having a lot on my plate.”

Over time, Molly became so exhausted that, when she finished college or work, she would sleep right through to morning.

Her concerned mum, occupational therapist Melinda, 45, urged her to see her GP.

But, because she had no typical brain tumour symptoms , like constant headaches, personality changes or failing memory, doctors were initially baffled.

Molly at Teenage Cancer Trust’s Find Your Sense of Tumour conference, where she won a prize for her fancy dress costume (PA Real Life/Wes Webster for Teenage Cancer Trust)

Tested for everything from iron deficient anaemia, which causes fatigue, to food intolerances like Coeliac disease, everything came back negative.

“Nobody ever mentioned that it could be a brain tumour – and the thought hadn’t crossed my mind either,” Molly, who is now hoping to complete an access course allowing her to study radiography at university, said.

“I later found out that I’d also been having problems with the left side of my face dropping. I hadn’t noticed it myself. A few friends told me they’d spotted it, but hadn’t said anything, as they weren’t sure what it was and didn’t want to panic me.”

Molly with her mum and dog Jenson in November 2017 (PA Real Life/Collect)

But at her grandma’s 90th birthday party in Yorkshire, meeting up with family who rarely saw her, they immediately noticed something was wrong.

She continued: “I think, because they hadn’t seen me for so long, the difference in me was clearer than to someone who is around me every day.

“They said to my mum, ‘Something isn’t right with Molly.’”

As soon as Molly and her mum got home, they made an appointment with a new GP.

Within five minutes, she suggested the possibility of a brain tumour, after an eye test revealed Molly had lost vision in her left eye.

An emergency appointment was made for an MRI scan at Torbay Hospital, Devon, for the next morning.

“At that point, the doctor had just said we needed to rule a brain tumour out. But I left that appointment knowing deep down that was what I had,” said Molly. “The next day, I had the MRI scan on my brain and was told to wait around for a few hours for the results. All day, we’d been dealing with just one doctor, then I was led into an office where there were three. At that point, I knew for sure. You don’t need three doctors to tell you you’re fine.”

Molly, pictured here at the Thorpe Park visit she credits with saving her life (PA Real Life/Collect)

After being officially diagnosed with a type of benign tumour known as a astrocytoma, Molly, who has a brother Sam, 18, was faced with the heartbreaking task of telling her loved ones.

Molly, whose mum is no longer with her dad, Jay, 47, continued: “Mum told our family, as I couldn’t do it. But I had to call round my friends to tell them I wouldn’t be coming back to college.

“One thought I was calling to ask her to come to KFC, as that was an after-class tradition of ours. Instead, I said, ‘I can’t come to KFC, I’m in the hospital. I’ve got a brain tumour.’ She thought I was joking, but once I explained everything, my friends said all my symptoms made sense.”

Molly just before going down to theatre for her first operation (PA Real Life/Collect)

From there, Molly was transferred to Plymouth’s Derriford Hospital, in Cornwall, remaining there until the end of July, when she had an operation to remove the tumour.

Because it was so large, she needed two bouts of surgery – one lasting eight-and-a-half hours and the other 10 hours.

Following the second procedure in November 2016, Molly woke up, unable to move her left side. Over the next few months, she needed intensive physiotherapy to learn to walk again.

Thanks to your amazing support we're now reaching nearly all young people with cancer in the South West! 🎉 Find out more about the impact our Nursing and Support programme has had in the area: https://t.co/h9RK8hW5uw pic.twitter.com/HMa4Bt9VJf — Teenage Cancer Trust (@TeenageCancer) February 22, 2018

At first, she relied on a wheelchair to get around, before progressing to a stick until eventually, she was able to walk unaided in early 2017.

Later that year, she contacted the charity Teenage Cancer Trust, who invited her to a weekend retreat in Cornwall, where she learned about coping with life after cancer.

“We covered everything from relationships to work and explaining the gap in your CV,” she said. “It was fantastic. Teenage Cancer Trust have been a great support.”

Molly believes the force of the roller coaster ride dislodged her tumour slightly, triggering her symptoms (PA Real Life/Collect)

Surgeons are now satisfied that her operations were a success – despite five per cent of the tumour remaining on her optic nerve, as doctors believed the risk that surgery could leave her completely blind was too great to remove it.

Molly still has regular check-up scans, the next of which will be happening on March 23, but feels confident about the future.

She said: “It’s amazing to think that, if I hadn’t gone to Thorpe Park that day, I might have died.”

For the Find Your Sense of Tumour ‘heroes and villains’ themed conference, Molly dressed as her surgeon, who she calls her hero (PA Real Life/Wes Webster for Teenage Cancer Trust)

Molly, who is speaking out as the Teenage Cancer Trust complete the roll out of their nursing and support programme, which places specialist nurses in local hospitals to help people who cannot travel to TCT units, throughout the south west, said: “My cancer has changed everything.

“Before my brain tumour, I never had a clue about a career. Now I know what I want to do – radiography.

“The NHS saved my life, so I want to give something back.”

For more information, visit www.teenagecancertrust.org

