Woman thanks her broken heart for spurring her on to drop five sizes and meet the love of her life

Feeling fat and ugly after a broken engagement, an IT expert now THANKS her broken heart – for spurring her to lose five dress sizes and meet the love of her life.

Beautiful Bushra Zafar-Khan, 37, of Southwark, central London, fell into a deep depression, when her two-year relationship ended in 2015, after she and her fiance drifted apart.

Fearing that, a size 20, weighing 16st 7lb, with her confidence at rock bottom, she would be left on the shelf, Bushra confessed: “I was in my mid 30s and single. I looked at myself in the mirror and realised I was so overweight and needed to do something about it. I needed to learn to feel good and confident about myself.”

Bushra now feels amazing after her weight loss (Collect/PA Real Life)

Bushra, who works at King’s College London, said her weight ballooned during her 20s, following a diagnosis of polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) – where hormonal imbalances cause women to develop ovarian cysts, which can cause weight gain.

Despite exercising regularly, she struggled to slim down, adding: “I was going to the gym five days a week, but I still couldn’t shift the excess weight I carried.

“Strangers would make comments about me being big, but I couldn’t seem to do anything about it. I even considered paying for a gastric band, because I felt so bad about myself.”

Bushra and Fahad on their wedding day (PA Real Life/Sikandar Ali)

Then, after her relationship with her fiancé, who she does not want to name, ended in December 2015, her self-esteem in tatters, she finally decided to take action.

In January 2016, finding a diet plan called Drop Away, offering natural weight loss supplements, combined with healthy eating on Facebook, she immediately signed up.

She said: “The capsules they offered helped aid weight loss, by suppressing appetite, enhancing your metabolism and burning fat deposits. Alongside this, the diet plan educated me about healthy eating.”

Bushra and husband Fahad (Collect/PA Real Life)

Bushra went on: “I also took their Boost supplements, to give my metabolism a kick start, which really helped me to feel energised and less sluggish, as well as going on their advanced plan.”

Eating a strict diet of 150g of protein a day and 300g of vegetables, within a month 5ft 7ins Bushra lost a stone – with staggering results.

“All of a sudden I was being asked out on dates and getting admiring glances when I was out and about,” she laughed.

Bushra and her sister Sarah Zafar (Collect/PA Real Life)

Adding: “For the first time ever, I was turning down dates and able to pick and choose who I went out with.”

Continuing to take the capsules for a year, her weight tumbled to 12st 2lb, while her confidence soared.

“As the weight started to fall off and I was buying smaller and smaller sized clothes, I finally felt happy with myself,” she smiled.

Bushra lost five dress sizes and met the love of her life (Collect/PA Real Life)

And, by February that year, after losing a stone, Bushra finally gave her number to Fahad, the hunky accountant she had met at work, who had asked her out several times already.

She explained: “Me and Fahad met at King’s College a couple of months after I came out of a long-term relationship with my ex fiancé? I’d seen him around and when he asked me out for coffee, I wasn’t really interested.

“I wanted to be single for a while and to enjoy it, but he was gorgeous, so I agreed to go for coffee.”

Bushra felt fat and ugly after a broken engagement (Collect/PA Real Life)

Little did Bushra know that, when their eyes met over a skinny latte, it would change her life.

Sparks flew, the pair became inseparable and, in July 2017, Fahad, 37, proposed at a restaurant in central London.

Bushra said: “I’d gained so much confidence in just 11 months, I was finally a size 10, weighed 12 stone 2lb, and felt so happy with myself.”

The pair tied the knot on October 7, 2017, at West Middlesex Golf Club and are now expecting their first child in July, after falling pregnant in October last year.

“What doesn’t kill you makes you stronger,” laughed Bushra. “I am so glad me and my ex decided to split up, because it gave me the space to make a change for myself.

“I channelled my heartache into achieving something for myself and, as a result, I met my dream man. I’m so happy and I want all other women to know that they should never give up. It’s not all about finding a man, but we all need a partner in our lives and I wanted to find that right person for me.”

