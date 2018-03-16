Dad-of-two who grew up in care reveals how a pep talk from Sylvester Stallone changed his life

Now, Mark works as a government adviser received and MBE for his work with care leavers in 2016.

A dad-of-two, whose meteoric rise has seen him go from living in a children’s home to receiving an MBE for his work with care leavers, has claimed a pep talk from Hollywood legend Sylvester Stallone, made him a success.

Soon after leaving care in the Scottish port city of Aberdeen, Mark Riddell, now 49, used what little money he had to travel – taking odd-jobs along the way – when a chance meeting with the star in Israel changed his life.

Now married to children’s centre administrator, Zoe, 46, and working as a government advisor, Mark said: “Sylvester Stallone was one of the two people who has inspired me the most in life. He showed me to keep things real and never to give up.

“The second person was Alex, my last unit manager, who was in charge when I was in care. After a difficult weekend, I’d got into trouble and was expecting to go into custody, but he intervened, saying, ‘No, this is your home’.

“Sometimes, it just takes one person, who shows a little bit of interest to change your life.

“If I hadn’t met Sylvester Stallone and Alex, I wouldn’t be sat, working in government today, with an MBE.”

Mark had a troubled childhood, due to his parents’ violent relationship, which led his mum to leave his dad when he was around eight-years-old – only for her to die from a brain haemorrhage six months later, when he returned to his father’s care.

Now living in Manchester and father to health and social care student Gabriella, 24, and economics student Aaron, 20, he explained: “My mum was the crutch under my dad’s arm.

“When she went, he wasn’t able to look after me and my two brothers at all. He was a chronic alcoholic and it spiralled after her death. There was no food, our gas and electric would get cut off and our house was very run down.

“I ran away from home and refused to go back. I actually wanted to be placed in a children’s home instead.”

After that, Mark lived in children’s homes in Aberdeen until he was old enough to leave at 16, initially moving into a one-bed flat and starting an apprenticeship with the water board.

But he found life outside care extremely tough – even considering taking his own life at one point in his teens.

“I felt very isolate and alone and I didn’t really know where my life was going,” he explained.

Then at 17, he started a new job in a fish factory and decided to completely overhaul his life.

“I met a Swedish girl there, who was travelling the world, and she showed me a book called ‘Let’s Go Greece,’ he continued.

“I was inspired by her and in 1987, aged 19, I decided to buy the book, together with a single flight to Athens for £99. I gave up my flat, put a rucksack on and just went.”

Taking odd jobs fruit picking, or in restaurants, he made enough to get by and travel around Greece.

On meeting a South African man, who was heading off to work in Israel, Mark decided to go with him – leading to a life changing encounter.

He said: “We went to Eilat, to have a bit of time out.

“I was standing in a bar called the Red Lion and bumped into a guy from Scotland, who was working as a casting agent for Rambo III, which was being filmed in Israel.

“At first I thought he was joking, but he insisted he was deadly serious, when he told me to come up to the set and work as an extra for a few weeks.”

The next day, Mark and around 100 other people were taken to the set in the desert to audition.

He explained: “I was standing in the desert when I saw a dust cloud coming towards me.

“A swarm of Hummers then came towards us and Sylvester Stallone jumped out.

“We were told that if we got a tap on the shoulder, we’d made it and if not, we would be going home at the end of the day.

“He walked in between us and it was one of those ‘wow’ moments. He patted me on the shoulder and I went to the front with 11 other people.

“Sylvester Stallone then said, ‘Who’s coming with me in the car?’ So, me and another guy jumped in the Hummer and drove up to the set with him. It was a ‘pinch yourself’ moment. That started my journey.”

Over the weeks that followed, Mark had more conversations with the star, that helped change his perspective on life.

He added: “When we had lunch on the set, we would all sit down together and Sylvester Stallone would tell stories.

“He said he was always going to do something great. He said he decided he would write a story and that was the Rocky story.

“I started to speak to him about my background and he told me about always having determination. He told me he wrote his story, went round the film houses and wouldn’t sell it unless he had the main part in it. He wanted it to feel right.”

Although they were only short conversations over a course of six weeks, they had a lasting impact on Mark and still watches all his films.

After finishing filming, Mark returned to the UK, where he saved for a year for a trip to Australia, before returning to work with people with brain injuries for Aberdeen council.

Meeting his wife, Zoe, on a holiday in Tenerife in 1990, he moved to Manchester to be with her, where he began social work training.

In 1996, Mark published his own story called the Cornflake Kid, which discusses his background and path to success.

Since then, a proud granddad-of-one, Mark’s family and professional lives have both gone from strength to strength.

Working in children’s homes and supporting care leavers across the country, in 2017, he was appointed National Implementation Advisor for care leavers. As well as working with local authorities, he feeds back to the government about issues relating to care.

And in 2016, Mark was incredibly proud to receive an MBE, in recognition of his exceptional work.

He said: “I couldn’t believe I was on the Honours List. For me that was for famous people.

“It was a very special thing for a boy who grew up in care in Aberdeen to be honoured by the Queen.

“Despite everything, I still remember the conversations I had with Sylvester Stallone about being determined to succeed. It did change everything.”

(MUST) Mark is now speaking out as part of the Department of Work and Pensions See Potential Campaign, helping disadvantaged groups back into work – encouraging employers to see past the stereotypes for care leavers, military veterans, single parents and ex-offenders and see their benefit to the workforce.

Kit Malthouse, Minister for Family Support, said: “It’s up to all of us to help care leavers get the right opportunities and businesses play a vital role in this.

“ I urge business leaders to recognise we’re all parents to care leavers and we need to get behind the See Potential campaign. This not only provides the crucial support needed to find a job but can also add real value to their workforce .”

Visit: seepotential.gov.uk

