Couple brought together by devastating ageing condition - but now it is keeping them apart

Nick and Amy met at a medical conference when they were just teenagers.

A couple who tied-the-knot, after being brought together by a devastating ageing condition, are now trapped on different continents by the very syndrome that cemented their transatlantic love.

Desperate to stay in touch, Amy Hughes, 26, from Mold, Flintshire, and her husband, Nick Jaminet, 26, from Texas, USA – both of whom have Cockayne Syndrome – make cute videos, telling each other: “I love you.”

Amy’s mum, Jayne, 51, said: “Sending each other little messages keeps the connection there for them.

"We hope Nick will visit this year, but this could be the last time they see each other. Making memories for each other is really special."

The couple both have Cockayne Syndrome – a very rare, inherited form of dwarfism, diagnosis of which depends on three signs – short stature, abnormal sensitivity to light and premature ageing, or progeria. Sufferers of the condition – also characterised by microcephaly, or a small head – which is progressive and incurable, usually have an average life expectancy of of 8.4 years.

Amy and Nick met in Boston, Massachusetts, USA, after her family flew out there, following contact from a doctor who thought she had Cockayne Syndrome and ran blood tests, confirming she had the mutated gene, indicative of the condition.

Amy and Nick (Collect/PA Real Life)

Then, one day, she and Nick, a fellow sufferer, met by chance at a hotel during a medical conference in Boston.

Jayne, who is Amy’s full-time carer, explained: "As he walked past her, he was really smitten right away.

“He sat down with her and started chatting to her. From that moment on, they’ve really really loved each other."

Jonathan, Jayne, Ben, Mark, Amy and Laura (Collect/PA Real Life)

After that, the couple talked regularly online and visited each other every year.

Then, on a special trip to Disney World, Florida, USA, in 2009, organised by Caudwell Children, a national charity based in Staffordshire and dedicated to improving the lives of disabled children, Amy had a big surprise.

Jayne continued: "The charity had also flown Nick from Texas to Florida, as a complete surprise for Amy, who didn’t have a clue.

Mark, Jayne, Laura, Amy, Ben and Jonathan (Collect/PA Real Life)

“When he came in, they gave him a bouquet of red roses. He came in with his mum and shouted, ‘Surprise’. It was the perfect moment and everyone was crying.

“They spent a couple of days together. He sits on Amy’s knee and we wheel them both around together. Then he proposed to her and it was so very special."

Then, in 2010, Amy walked down the aisle to ‘marry’ Nick, in a glittering ceremony, with 13 bridesmaids and eight pageboys, at the Village Hotel in Ewloe, Deeside, as Take That's Rule the World played.

Nick and Amy (Collect/PA Real Life)

"It was such a special day for us all,” said Jayne.

“When Amy was diagnosed, I never thought I would see her get married. It wasn’t a legal ceremony, but they are husband and wife in our eyes.

“When you know your child has a short life expectancy, you think you will be planning a funeral rather than a wedding, so this was wonderful.

“At one point, I was so overwhelmed with emotion I struggled to walk into room but I am so glad I did, because it was wonderful.”

After the ceremony, Nick, who travelled over with his mum Jennifer, stayed in the UK for three months, with Amy visiting him the following year and the couple taking it in turns each year to make the trip after that.

But, following Nick's last visit in the summer of 2016, Amy became too unwell to fly and he hasn’t been well enough to make the trip.

Amy and Nick both have Cockayne syndrome (Collect/PA Real Life)

They stay in touch by sending each other sweet video messages, declaring their love and talking about how much they miss each other.

Jayne said: "Nick and Amy fell in love almost instantly, when they met because of their condition, but, ironically, now their illness is keeping them apart.”

Born 12 weeks premature, initially Amy seemed to be doing well but it was only as she reached her first birthday that Jayne noticed she was not gaining weight and was growing far slower than her peers.

When she was five – then attending mainstream school, but looking a bit different to other children – Jayne discovered the condition Cockayne Syndrome on the internet and asked doctors to test for it, but initial investigations proved inconclusive.

Although she was much smaller than her peers, she met most of her milestones until the age of 11, when she started to deteriorate.

Increasingly desperate for a diagnosis, her family even approached the local press, hoping that publicity might generate some help.

Jayne and her husband Mark, 44, who are also parents to Jonathan, 18, Ben, 16 and Laura, 14, also set up charity Amy and Friends to help children with the condition, after seeing how much meeting someone else that looked like her meant to Amy.

Since her diagnosis in America and meeting Nick, her parents have been delighted by the injection of joy into Amy’s life – which makes not being able to meet up any more all the more heartbreaking.

Jayne continued: "Amy’s brain still works very well – it’s her mobility and speech that’s really deteriorated – and every single day she asks if she can see Nick. Being apart for two years has been really hard.

Amy and Nick (Collect/PA Real Life)

"They used to Skype or Facetime, but their speech and hearing are really bad now.

“They had started looking at each other, but not speaking, which was hurting them more. That’s why we started making little videos when they feel well and sending them to each other to watch.

"Nick is asleep a lot during the day. It’s really sad that they can’t be together, but we are stuck because we just can’t get Amy there."

The families hope that Nick will be able to visit Amy later this year, but, with them both seriously ill now, there are no guarantees.

Jayne added: "I think this may be the last time they will see each other.

“When they are together, although they can’t always talk, they just like to cuddle each other. They have such a connection. They don’t need to speak – they just need to hold hands and look at each other and smile.

"It makes me really happy to see them like that, even though it’s so emotional, it’s very hard."

