Mum to enjoy first Mother's Day at home after her premature baby spent two years in hospital

Born at just 29 weeks, Tallulah-Belle's lungs were so underdeveloped she relied on a ventilator to breathe - but now, she's finally home.

A young mum will finally enjoy her first Mother's Day at home, after her gravely ill daughter – born at just 29 weeks – spent the first two years of her life in hospital.

Until now, Rianna Price, 22, has celebrated Mothering Sunday on the intensive care ward of Southampton General, where her daughter Tallulah-Belle lived for two long years, hooked up to a life-saving ventilator.

Rianna, of Gosport, Hampshire, whose premature baby’s lungs were underdeveloped, meaning she still struggles to breathe independently, said: "I can't wait for this year's Mother's Day, to relax at home and enjoy time with the family.”

James and Rianna with Tallulah-Belle in hospital on Valentine’s Day 2016 (PA Real Life/Collect)

She continued: "We were only meant to be in charity housing by the hospital for 10 days, but, after Tallulah-Belle suddenly declined, we faced set back after set back.

“In the end, we stayed for two years.”

Rianna, who is her daughter’s full-time carer, and her salesman partner, James Drew, 27, stayed in the Ronald McDonald House Charities accommodation for so long they even had another baby – Penelope, now eight months – while they were living there.

James and Rianna announcing they’re expecting their second baby, Penelope (PA Real Life/Collect)

Their rollercoaster journey into parenting began in early 2015, when Rianna discovered she was expecting her first child – enjoying a textbook pregnancy, save for the fact she scarcely had a bump.

She said: "I was still a size six at 29 weeks, so I asked the midwife to measure me. She ran a scan, just to be sure, and realised my baby hadn't grown since 20 weeks."

Worried that blood flow to the unborn infant was being cut off and that she wasn't receiving enough nutrients, medics decided to deliver Tallulah-Belle via emergency caesarean that same day - October 2, 2015.

Rianna and Tallulah-Belle on her first Mother’s Day in 2016 (PA Real Life/Collect)

Born weighing just 1lb 2oz - smaller than her dad’s hand – she was whisked off to intensive care before her parents even looked at her.

"I didn't see her for the first time until around eight hours later, and couldn't cuddle her for about three weeks, because she was so small," said Rianna.

"When you have a baby, you expect them to be passed straight to you, so you can hold them. But we never got any of that."

Tallulah-Belle as a newborn, pictured here with her mum Rianna’s hand (PA Real Life/Collect)

Due to developmental problems in the womb, Tallulah-Belle's lungs had not fully grown.

Consequently diagnosed with chronic lung disease, she has been left struggling to breathe unassisted.

"She also had a small hole in her heart but, thankfully, that was fixed just before her first birthday," added Rianna.

At six months old, Tallulah-Belle was transferred to Southampton General Hospital for more specialist treatment – initially relying solely on a ventilator.

Then, after turning one, doctors fitted her with a tracheostomy – a tube inserted into the windpipe, to help her to breathe as normally as possible – and medics designed a special care plan for the fragile child.

During her two years in hospital, the plucky infant's parents were on an emotional see-saw as she would make progress followed by huge setbacks, caused by things like bugs.

Tallulah-Belle with her little sister Penelope (PA Real Life/Collect)

"We had a ridiculous amount of trips to the intensive care unit, because of her breathing. It was difficult thinking we were close to going home, then going back to square one," said Rianna.

While the couple's journey was difficult, it was also peppered with happy milestones.

In May 2016, they got engaged and, just six months later, discovered they were expecting baby number two.

As she was so premature, Tallulah-Belle’s lungs had not properly developed (PA Real Life/Collect)

"At the time, we'd been living in the Ronald McDonald House in Southampton, so we could be right next to Tallulah-Belle,” said Rianna.

“The staff were absolutely fantastic and it became our home - so much so that they found out about my pregnancy before my family did.

"Given what happened with Tallulah-Belle, I did initially worry about having another premature birth. But we were monitored really closely, so we knew nothing was wrong."

The family have praised Ronald McDonald House Charities, whose accommodation they lived in for so long that they even had a second baby there (PA Real Life/Collect)

Born in July 2017, to her big sister’s delight, Penelope joined her parents in the charity housing, where she spent the first four months of her life.

Rianna added: "We were even given a separate, private living area, in addition to the room we were already staying in, which made night feeds much easier.

"As she grew stronger, Tallulah-Belle could come and join us in the house for odd days, too, which was brilliant."

After a long, obstacle-filled road, Talluah-Belle was eventually discharged in November 2017, just after her second birthday.

"It was incredible to bring her home," Rianna continued. "We've had to make a lot of adjustments, but we've managed to give all the equipment she never got to use to Penelope.

"Tallulah-Belle has a hospital bed and oxygen in the house. There’s also an awful lot of medicine and syringes she has to have. But at least she's home."

Rianna and James got engaged in May 2016 (PA Real Life/Collect)

Now on daily medication, Tallulah-Belle still uses her tracheostomy and

can only breathe for around a minute unaided before getting into difficulty.

She also relies on a PEG tube to feed her, which is placed through the abdominal wall into the stomach, and cannot eat solid food.

James and Rianna with Tallulah-Belle in the summer of 2016 (PA Real Life/Collect)

Her time in hospital has meant she is slightly delayed for her age, but doctors remain happy with her progress.

"We're not totally sure what the future will hold, it's very much a matter of ‘wait and see,’" said Rianna.

"But we love relaxing at home together and going out to play with Tallulah-Belle's cousin once a week.”

The family are now looking ahead to their first Mother’s Day at home (PA Real Life/Collect)

She added: "We're all so proud of her and I can't wait for Mother's Day."

Ronald McDonald House Charities is an independent charity that provides free 'home away from home' accommodation at hospitals across the UK. For information, visit www.rmhc.org.uk.

