Kel Mitchell is a dad

The funnyman's wife Asia gave birth to the couple's first child, a baby daughter named Wisdom, on Saturday (22Jul17).

The Good Burger star has announced the baby news on Instagram, alongside a photo of the newborn.



He writes: "My love @therealasialee gave birth to our baby girl Wisdom on Saturday afternoon. She was 7lbs 11oz with a head full of hair and full of happiness! I'm so grateful and happy! My baby girl is here! So much joy in my heart. She is so adorable!"



He added, "My Wife is the most amazing woman. She was so strong throughout the birth. I'm so proud of her! @therealasialee you are My super woman! You amaze me every day! Thank you for this gift! Our daughter is a reflection of your beautiful greatness and loving spirit!"



Wisdom is Mitchell's third child - he has a son and daughter from a previous marriage.



© WENN Newsdesk 2017