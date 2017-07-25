Craig Wayne Boyd and wife expecting baby boy

The former The Voice winner and his wife Taylor will welcome a baby boy in January (18).

In a photo shared on People.com, Boyd and Taylor pose with their daughter Dakota Lynne and his son Jaxon and a sign reading, "We will soon be #outnumbered #babyboyd."



"Taylor and I are thrilled about the arrival of our new #BabyBoyd! We're so blessed," he tells the publication. "I think my son is more excited that it's not another sister!"



"It'll be a busy fall/winter as we're also preparing to release new music, so stay tuned," he adds.



Craig and Taylor wed in April, 2016. They welcomed Dakota on New Years Eve in 2015. Five-year-old Jaxon is the singer's son from a previous relationship.



