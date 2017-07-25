Chris Massey wins restraining order against daughter's grandmother

The Zoey 101 star claims actress Shar Jackson, the mother of his former girlfriend, abused his two-year-old daughter - her granddaughter - and left her with a gash across her face.

The actor reveals he was shocked to find his daughter Mariah with a four-inch "razor cut" across her forehead when he picked her up from a visit with her mum, Cassalei, and Moesha star Jackson.



Massey claims he confronted the child's grandmother after little Mariah blamed Shar for the cut.



A judge has granted the actor's request for a restraining order and now Shar must stay at least 50 yards away from Massey's daughter, according to court documents obtained by TMZ.



© WENN Newsdesk 2017