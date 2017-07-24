Pregnancy nutrition: So should we be 'eating for two'?

A survey has found that more than two thirds of UK mothers-to-be don't know how much to eat during pregnancy.

We’re all familiar with the phrase ‘eating for two’ in relation to pregnancy.

Admittedly, it’s often said with a cheeky grin when somebody’s passing round the cake or biscuits – but pregnancy nutrition can be a very confusing topic, especially when it seems there are so many conflicting messages out there.

A new survey by the National Charity Partnership (NCP, made up of Diabetes UK, British Heart Foundation and Tesco) suggests lots of women are not aware of the NICE advice around how many extra calories should be consumed during pregnancy, and the ‘eating for two’ myth might be adding to the uncertainty.

Confused by conflicting advice? (ThinkStock/PA)

So are we actually ‘eating for two’?



The health watchdog NICE advises that no extra calories are needed during the first six months of pregnancy, and then just an extra 200 calories a day are required during the last trimester.

However, the NCP polled 2,100 women – 140 of whom were currently pregnant – and found only a third were aware of this.

Overall, the survey found women overestimated how many extra calories they needed, with more than a third saying they thought an extra 300 a day were required, and 61% of the 140 pregnant women saying they believed they were meant to be taking on extra calories in the first or second trimester. More than a quarter admitted to using ‘eating for two’ as an excuse to eat too much ‘unhealthy food’.

Pregnancy advice isn’t always one-size-fits-all (ThinkStock/PA)



Clearer messages are needed

The NCP’s working with the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists (RCOG) to debunk the myths and make pregnancy dietary requirements clearer.

But, these things aren’t always black and white, of course. Lots of factors can come into play – including somebody’s weight and calorific intake before pregnancy, how active they are, their general health history, and the ways in which pregnancy affects their body (we know it’s not the exact same experience from one woman to the next). And pregnancy can be an overwhelming and high-pressure time in general – so it’s always important to discuss your own health and wellbeing with your healthcare team, and get the advice that’s right for you.

That said, guidelines do have their place.

Extra calories are generally only needed in the third trimester (ThinkStock/PA)



So why is it still so confusing?



Despite the NICE advice, Professor Janice Rymer, Vice President of Education for the RCOG, says: “Many pregnant women ask health professionals for advice on what constitutes appropriate weight gain during pregnancy. However, there are no evidence-based UK guidelines on recommended weight-gain ranges during pregnancy.

“The amount of weight a woman may gain in pregnancy can vary a great deal. Only some of it is due to increased body fat – the unborn child, placenta, amniotic fluid and increases in maternal blood and fluid volume all contribute.”

Public health nutritionist Dr Emma Derbyshire advises: “It’s been estimated the total energy cost for women gaining around 12kg weight in pregnancy is around 77,000 calories. When calculated for the three trimesters of pregnancy, it can be seen that the energy costs of pregnancy and calorie requirements increase as pregnancy proceeds. However in reality, it’s considered unlikely that women need extra energy in the first trimester of pregnancy and lower energy expenditures later in pregnancy means that energy intakes do not necessarily need to change.

“For these reasons, it’s advised that energy requirements only really need to change in the last third trimester of pregnancy (between weeks 24-28). During this period, an extra intake of just 191kcal per day is needed. This should come from nutritious food, such as those found in lean red meat – up to 500g each week – oily fish, avocado or marmite on wholemeal toast.”

Too much weight gain is a concern



Physical changes and weight gain are part and parcel of pregnancy, of course, and this is a time to be kind to yourself, rather than feel under pressure not to gain any extra padding.

However, gaining too much weight can be a health concern, and so it’s important to be mindful of this.

“Eating too much during pregnancy and putting on too much weight can be detrimental to both mother and baby. Women who are overweight during pregnancy are at an increased risk of having a miscarriage and developing conditions such as gestational diabetes, high blood pressure and pre-eclampsia,” says Professor Rymer.

“They are also more likely to have a premature baby, require a Caesarean section, experience a haemorrhage after birth or develop a clot which can be life-threatening. In addition, overweight women have bigger babies who are themselves more likely to become obese and have significant health problems as a result.”

© Press Association 2017