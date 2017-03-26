Chris Evans looking forward to becoming a father

But it won't be with ex-girlfriend Jenny Slate who stars opposite the Captain America star in the film, and went public last week about the couple's romance which ended in February.

"Of course (I want children)," Chris smiled during an interview with Entertainment Tonight on Friday. "That's certainly something I look forward to, absolutely."



Chris was interviewed alongside his screen daughter, 10-year-old co-star, Mckenna Grace, who chimed in, "You would be a good dad. You would. You're really nice."



Evans was moved by the comment, and added, "You're so sweet, kiddo."



The pair dished on some of its hidden talents with Grace revealing she likes "to sing", and Chris noting that singing is not one of his special skills.



"I'm OK. I don't know if I consider myself a singer," he laughed. "I think Mckenna's a lot better than I am."



McKenna then added, "I know your hidden gift! You know how to tap dance!"



"I can tap dance!" Evans admitted.



He would not, however, be drawn on the subject of Obvious Child star Jenny, saying kindly but firmly, "I'm steering clear of those questions."



The couple met on the Gifted set and started dating in mid-2016, shortly after Jenny announced her separation from her filmmaker husband of nearly four years, Dean Fleischer-Camp. The 34-year-old admits that despite loving her time with the actor, she found it challenging to become famous by default during their time together.



"Chris is a very, very famous person," she told Vulture. "The stress that I saw him be put under, I've never seen that before, and he handled that really gracefully."



Following her breakup with Chris, 35, Jenny admits she went through an emotional time, and watched Meg Ryan and Tom Hanks' 1998 classic movie, You've Got Mail, many times. But in spite of her turmoil, Jenny insists she still thinks her former beau is a "lovely guy", and she's not worried about the former couple promoting the film together.



"I feel pretty relaxed about it right now," she said of the Gifted press tour. "That's because I know Chris and he's a very nice man. And we've gone into our separate lives. But that doesn't also mean that I'm going to sleep well the night before, you know?"



