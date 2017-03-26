Benedict Cumberbatch and wife welcome baby boy - report

Editors at the Mail on Sunday report the 40-year-old actor has become a father for the second time following the birth of Hal Auden Cumberbatch earlier this month.

The baby boy is said to have arrived safely on 3 March, and is brother to the couple's eldest child Christopher, who was born in June 2015.



Theatre director Sophie, 39, is claimed to have given birth at the exclusive $1,500-a-night (€1,400) Portland Hospital in London.



It is thought the couple got inspiration for the baby's name after Cumberbatch starred in a BBC production in 2012 of The Hollow Crown, which was an amalgamation of the work of playwright William Shakespeare. The Doctor Strange star played Richard III in the TV drama, while fellow Brit and War Horse co-star Tom Hiddleston took on the role of King Henry V, who was nicknamed Hal.



The leader was known in British history for his victory at the Battle of Agincourt in 1415 during the Hundred Years' War.



Benedict recently revealed he had taken on more child-friendly roles and was contemplating taking a new direction in his career in anticipation of his second child's arrival.



"I want them to know what I do for a living and they can't always because of the certification of my films - we'll all be a lot older by the time they get to see them," he said during an interview on 2 March, the day before he and wife Sophie welcomed their new baby.



"But I don't know, yes, I would like to definitely do some child-friendly work in the future. I've done a bit but yes, there might be more of that."



© WENN Newsdesk 2017