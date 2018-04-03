[PIC] Linda Robson shares proud swimming costume moment after INCREDIBLE weight loss

3rd Apr 18 | Lifestyle

The Birds Of A Feather star spoke about her more than two-and-a-half stone weight loss.

Linda Robson has said she shared pictures of herself in a swimming costume on Instagram because she is “proud” of losing more than two-and-a-half stone in weight.

The actress, best known for her role in sitcom Birds Of A Feather, posted an image to her 85,000 followers of herself lounging in a sun chair while wearing a navy blue swimsuit.

Since it was posted at the weekend, it has been “liked” more than 9,000 times.

And now Robson, 60, has revealed she shared the picture because she was “proud” to have lost weight.

She told ITV’s Loose Women: “I have spent all my life walking around swimming pools in sarongs, covering myself up… for the first time in I don’t know how many years, I actually felt comfortable walking around in a swimming costume and not feeling like I had to cover everything up.”

Robson added: “I’m proud of what I’ve done. I’ve lost over two-and-a-half stone, I’ve been going to the gym, I’ve cut out wine – that was the hardest thing – so why not?”

The actress also said the picture had not been photoshopped.



© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

'Superhero mum' Victoria Beckham shares Easter card from daughter

'Superhero mum' Victoria Beckham shares Easter card from daughter
Dec set to present penultimate Saturday Night Takeaway solo

Dec set to present penultimate Saturday Night Takeaway solo
Paddy McGuinness enjoys first family holiday with autistic twins

Paddy McGuinness enjoys first family holiday with autistic twins

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Dec's solo Saturday Night Takeaway watched by 7.7m viewers

Dec's solo Saturday Night Takeaway watched by 7.7m viewers
I couldn't have done it without you: Dec in 'emotional audience thank you'

I couldn't have done it without you: Dec in 'emotional audience thank you'
Lidls latest bargain buy is 50 CHEAPER than the Aldi version

Lidls latest bargain buy is 50 CHEAPER than the Aldi version
Dec acknowledges Ant's absence as Saturday Night Takeaway returns

Dec acknowledges Ant's absence as Saturday Night Takeaway returns