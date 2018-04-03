What you need to know about bowel cancer screening, as Andrew Lansley is diagnosed

The former health secretary launched the current NHS screening programme, but cuts mean it's not been available to everyone - including him.

Former health secretary Andrew Lansley has been diagnosed with stage three bowel cancer and called on the government to improve the NHS screening programme for the disease.

It was Lord Lansley who helped launch the ‘bowel scope’ screening programme for people over 54, while he was working in David Cameron’s cabinet, but government cuts have meant it’s not available to everyone.

Writing in The Daily Telegraph, he said doctors say he has “every reason to hope” his cancer, which was found nine months ago after he suffered spreading pain in his back, can be effectively treated.

Andrew Lansley (David Jones/PA)

April is Bowel Cancer Awareness Month, so here’s everything you need to know about the disease and what tests are available.

What symptoms should you watch out for?

Bowel is one of the most common types of cancer for both men and women – one in 20 people will have it in their lifetime. It’s much easier to treat, and curable, if caught early. Symptoms include a persistent change in bowel habits, blood in stools, abdominal pain or bloating brought on by eating, and constipation.

Most bowel cancers develop inside clumps of cells called polyps on the inner lining of the bowel. A diet high in red and processed meat, smoking and a lack of exercise, can increase your risk.

Thank you to the #gastroenterology team @NNUH for my #bowelscope #cancer screening test. Your humour and skill made it plain sailing! — Nature in Mind (@TracyBrighten1) September 6, 2017

What is bowel scope?

You’re much more likely to get the disease if you’re over 60, so the current NHS ‘bowel scope’ test is only offered to people aged 55 and over, and only once.

However the screening – involving a camera tube inserted through the rectum and into the bowel – was intended to be rolled out across England by the end of 2016, but it’s not reached everyone yet. Lansley says cuts in 2014 “wrongly” imposed by the Treasury, has affected the delivery of the programme and that “a lack of endoscopists and difficulties with IT” means it’s currently only available to 50% of the population.

Lansley himself would have been called in for earlier screening had bowel scope been fully implemented across the country, and his cancer could have been detected earlier. He says he was “lucky” that his cancer was spotted, but that people should not have to rely on luck for a diagnosis.

“Bowel scope could save 3,000 lives a year, but training and recruiting endoscopists and support staff will take years,” he says.

Our vision is of a world where no one dies of bowel cancer but we can’t achieve this alone. Your donation will support vital research and lifesaving work to stop bowel cancer #BowelCancerAwarenessMonth https://t.co/GG2YUCStBO pic.twitter.com/fGHND2Dlpm — Bowel Cancer UK (@Bowel_Cancer_UK) April 1, 2018

How does the home testing kit work?

The second type of NHS test available is the FOB (faecal occult blood) home testing kit. Everyone aged 60 to 74 registered with a GP is sent a bowel cancer screening kit every two years, and after age 75, you have to request them. The kits aren’t available for people under the age of 60 (in Scotland, it’s 50).

It involves taking two samples of your stools on three separate occasions, wiping them on a card and sending the cards off in a sealed envelope for testing.



What’s the new Fit screening process?

This month a new home screening test called Fit is being introduced to replace the current FOB testing kit. The faecal immunochemical test (Fit) works differently by measuring human blood, rather than any blood from food, and only needs one faecal sample rather than six – so people are more likely to do it.

A small stick is wiped on the single sample and sent for testing in a sealed bottle. The Fit test can detect more cancers and have more accurate results (only abnormal and normal, rather than borderline). Like FOB testing, the results come back within two weeks.

Welcoming the new test, Lansley said: “Switching the screening programme over to using Fit should now be an immediate focus, with a roll-out this year and the development of a plan for optimising its use in future as further workforce capacity becomes available.”

@bowelcancer My otherwise perfectly healthy husband, with no symptoms at all, was found to have bowel cancer via the routine screening. An operation and chemo followed and he is now clear. Please don't ignore the test kit. It can save your life. — Kathy Howe (@07aerograd) April 1, 2018

What if you’re not old enough to have the tests?

Neither bowel scope nor the home testing kits are available to anyone younger. The NHS suggests seeing a GP if your symptoms persist for more than four weeks, regardless of your age. There’s also a bowel cancer symptom checker online.

Your GP is likely to carry out a digital rectal examination and examine your tummy to check for unusual lumps. It takes less than a minute. They might also do a blood test to see if you have an iron deficiency (which could be caused by bleeding from the cancer).

If these tests suggest you may have bowel cancer, you’ll be referred for the flexible sigmoidoscopy (like that used in the routine bowel scope test), a colonoscopy, which is slightly longer to view more of the bowel, or a CT colonography which produces 3D images of the bowel and rectum.

If concerned, always visit your GP.

