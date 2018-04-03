Ask a counsellor: Why won't my kids accept my new man?

The problem..."Last year, I left my husband of 18 years to be with the man I now live with. We had fallen out of love, and my husband seems much happier now we're no longer together, but our two sons (16 and 17) have taken it badly and make it very clear they don't like ...

The problem…

“Last year, I left my husband of 18 years to be with the man I now live with. We had fallen out of love, and my husband seems much happier now we’re no longer together, but our two sons (16 and 17) have taken it badly and make it very clear they don’t like my new partner. They behave very rudely towards him. How do I get them to understand that he makes me happy?”

Fiona says…

Your sons probably find it easier to blame your partner for the break-up of their parents’ marriage, rather than accept their mum and dad no longer love one another. They don’t want to blame you or their dad, so your partner is made the scape-goat.

It’s hard for children to accept that parents have their own needs – it’s certainly very hard for them to imagine you can have any sexual needs, but a new man in your life makes it clear you do. For them, that’s particularly challenging, as mums and dad aren’t supposed to enjoy activities they are just beginning to understand and explore themselves.

Your sons are clearly hoping you will get back together with their father so life will be “normal” again – it’s a life lesson (and a hard one) for them to learn that this isn’t going to happen. It is also possible there is some jealousy involved. Your sons may have felt “responsible” for you once you left their father; they might have considered they were the new men in your life. A new relationship has shifted the balance of things for them and in ways that a new woman in their father’s life might not have done.

They are old enough for you to spell things out to them. Explain that you love your new partner and that, while you realise this isn’t an easy situation for them, you would prefer them to stop running him down and being so rude to him. Explain to them you’re finding their behaviour hurtful because it implies criticism of you, just as much as it’s criticism of your partner – he’s your choice, after all. Tell them you’ve had enough and, if they continue to do so on future visits, you will simply walk away from them.

Let them know you love them and that, in no way, did they contribute to the break-up of your relationship with their dad. Explain to them, as you explained to me, that after being together for so long you simply fell out of love and needed to move on. Explain to them that this man makes you happy and that their father no longer did – then ask them to be happy for you. Make sure both you and your husband can reassure them of how much they are loved and how important they are to you.

It may take a little while, but once they see you are serious about this, and that it is not just going to blow over, I am sure they will eventually adjust to the new situation.

If you have a problem and you’d like Fiona’s advice, email help@askfiona.net

