2 minutes chatting with Tom Kerridge about childhood dinners and burning toast

He may run a two Michelin star kitchen, but all Tom Kerridge really wants is fish, chips and a can of Lilt.

Tom Kerridge is on a mission to help people lose weight and still eat delicious, satisfying food.

His BBC Two show Lose Weight For Good, helped 13 people transform their diets with his low calorie recipes, many of which can be found in his new cookbook of the same name. The book, his second that’s all about dieting, is packed with easy-to-make tasty meals, in generous portions, all handily calorie counted.

Kerridge, who runs the UK’s only pub with two Michelin stars (The Hand and Flowers in Marlow), has himself lost an incredible 12 stone, so he can completely relate to anyone looking to shift a few pounds.

Tom Kerridge and his son making a carrot cake (Cristian Barnett/PA)

But what does a Michelin star chef eat for a normal weekday dinner? Is there any food he hates? We caught up with him to find out the really important stuff.

Your ultimate death -row, last-night-on-earth meal, would be… Fish, chips and a can of Lilt.

The thing you still can’t make is… I’m pretty rubbish at making toast, not at The Hand and Flowers, but I’m the worst domestic toast maker. I lose concentration too easily and burn it.

Your favourite store cupboard essential has to be… English mustard.

The kitchen utensil you can’t live without is… A good knife and chopping board.

If you get hungry late at night, the snack you’ll reach for is… Cheese, grapes and crackers.

Tom Kerridge (Cristian Barnett/PA)

Preferably your eggs will be… In an omelette.

Your favourite childhood dinner was always… My mum’s sausage roast.

For dinner last night you ate… An omelette funnily enough, with avocado and bacon and salad on the side.

Your takeaway of choice is… A curry – every time.

Your signature dish?… Vanilla crème brûlée – it’s been on The Hand and Flowers menu since we opened.

Can’t stomach?… Shellfish – I have an allergy.

Lose Weight For Good: Full-Flavour Cooking For A Low-Calorie Diet by Tom Kerridge is published by Absolute, priced £22. Available now.

