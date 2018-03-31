Mollie King reveals her 5 holiday packing essentials

What does The Saturdays singer always have to take with her when she travels?

No matter how many times you travel, working out what to pack always takes longer than it should. But there are certain things you can never leave home without.

As a regular jet-setter, Mollie King from The Saturdays should have her suitcase inventory down to a fine art.

“There are so many places! I love to travel, that’s one of the things I love about my job, as I get to go to so many amazing destinations,” says King – who still has a number of places on her destination wish-list.

“I would love to go to Australia or New Zealand, as I’ve never been there and I know it is quite outdoorsy,” reveals the London-born 30-year-old. “My sisters went out there bungee jumping, which I was very jealous of, so I would love to do that – but I would also love to go to Hawaii for completely different reasons!”

Here, she reveals her five packing essentials…



1. Sun cream

“100%! Always factor 50 for my face, definitely.”

2. Reading material

“I quite like to take a book, as I never ever find time to read when I’m at home and I think that really helps you switch off. I don’t have a Kindle, as I’m quite old-fashioned and like the physical book. I’m probably a bit old-school but I like that.”

3. Music

“Whether it’s creating a playlist on Spotify or something like that, I need to always know I have access to music.”

4. A big hat

“I’d be that person that’s wearing it at the airport, but I get sunstroke quite easily if I’m in the sun without one!”

5. An amazing companion to go with!

“You’ll end up having a great time if you’re with the right person.”

