You can now sleep in a 'bubble' on a tiny private island off Mauritius

Want a holiday experience like no other? Get yourself to Ile aux Cerfs to stay in one of their three luxury Bubble Lodges, says Faith Dunne.

Ever dreamed about living in your own little bubble on a tropical island? Well, now you can – literally.

On the privately owned island of Ile aux Cerfs, east of Mauritius, you can stay in its first-ever form of accommodation: an eco-lodge glass bubble.

Designed to blend into the beautiful natural surroundings, allowing guests to experience them close-up, the three lightweight ‘Bubble Lodges’ have been built using minimal, recyclable materials and without harming flora or fauna.

The bubble experience

Yes, the bubble may be made out of crystal-clear glass, but fear not! Each of the three lodges are spaced far apart – two are on the beach and one’s even in a Banyan tree – so you can enjoy the experience in privacy.

And it’s nothing like camping – each luxury bubble has air-conditioning, a lounge area and bathroom, and they even come with their own butler to meet your every need.

Life on the island

You’ve seen it on Instagram – the volcanic island of Mauritius is stunning. Stretches of golden sandy beaches, brilliant blue water perfect for snorkelling, and lush tropical forest.

The island is also home to an 18-hole championship golf course designed by golfer Bernhard Langer, and you’ll get to dine at the clubhouse.

How to book

Prices start from €350 per night based on two sharing with an additional charge of €50 per extra child. This includes breakfast and dinner in the island’s golf clubhouse restaurant, as well as the private butler. Visit bubble-lodge.com

