Foodie and local Venetian Skye McAlpine reveals her favourite secret spots in the Italian city

And they're all going to make you want to book a trip to Venice immediately...

Perhaps it’s the fact it’s a city with no cars, that’s built entirely around canals and bridges, but there is such a magical quality about Venice, that a visit there feels like a step back in time.

No one knows this better than Skye McAlpine. Although the seasoned home cook and ‘From My Dining Table‘ blogger wasn’t born in Venice, she moved there as a small child and has lived their ever since. Now, McAlpine splits her time between Italy and the UK but, talking to her, it’s clear that Venice is where her heart really lies.

In her new cookbook, A Table In Venice: Recipes From My Home, everything is as Italian as you can get, from the traditional sweet breakfast recipes, right up to the aperitivo ideas.

Skye doesn’t just spend her days in Venice stuck in the kitchen however, and is constantly out and about enjoying the city. Here, she shares her favourite places to go in Venice, whether she’s looking to do a spot of shopping, or grab a bite to eat…

For breakfast… Rosa Salva

“For breakfast, I love Rosa Salva. They’re a family-run business and one of Venice’s few ‘chains’ – because they have three coffee shops! One is right by the hospital, which is this incredible old building in a beautiful little square. You can sit outside and they have lovely ‘kiefer’, wonderful breakfast pastries, cakes and brilliant hot chocolates. It’s a very Venetian place to go.”

For cicchetti… All’Arco

for start!! #osteria#all#arco#rialtomercato#venezia A post shared by Osteria All'Arco (@allarcovenezia) on Nov 8, 2017 at 11:08pm PST

“All’Arco is right by the Rialto market and is great for cicchetti (small snacks and side dishes Venetians have with drinks). You can stand there with food and have a spritz.”

For dinner… Al Covo

“There’s a really good restaurant around the corner from us called Al Covo. Their food is excellent and they make best zucchini flowers in Venice.”

For spices… Mascari

“Mascari is a spice shop by the Rialto. It’s a really beautiful shop and everything is in these jars full of fabulous things, like pistachio butter. They weigh up the spices on scales and then wrap it in paper with their old-fashioned logo printed on it. At the back, they have this incredible room that is floor to ceiling bottles of weird and wonderful Italian liquors that I have no idea what they taste like, but their labels are fantastic. It’s definitely not changed in the 20 years I’ve been going, and it probably hasn’t changed in the 20 years prior to that.”

For cheese… La Casa de Parmigiano

“La Casa de Parmigiano is by the Rialto market and is the best cheese shop in Venice. There’s quite often a queue out into the street of little old ladies in their fur coats – very Venetian. If you’re in Venice for a few days, it’s really fun to go and buy a massive hunk of delicious cheese. They have wonderful gorgonzola and mascarpone, as well as a pecorino infused with saffron.”

For pastries… Nono Colussi

“The pasticceria Nono Colussi is a family-run business. They make focaccia veneziana, which is a bit like panettone without the candied peel inside. It has this shimmering sugar top and it tastes incredible. The baker also makes meringues shaped like doves – if you go in with a child, he’ll give them one. It’s really hidden away and quite hard to find but wonderful.”

For linens… Chiarastella Cattana

“The owner is Venetian and has a little shop near Santo Stefano that’s incredibly chic. She does these beautiful linens in gorgeous colours and prints. She also curates and sells really beautiful glassware that’s made in Murano by a German designer. It’s really simple and in beautiful colours.”

For furniture… Porte Italia

“Porte Italia is local to Venice and makes beautiful hand-painted furniture. Everything is completely done by hand, and they will change the design to whatever you want. It’s family-run, and they have just one shop.”

A Table In Venice: Recipes From My Home by Skye McAlpine is published by Bloomsbury, priced £26. Available now.

© Press Association 2018