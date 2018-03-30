The top 12 white lies parents tell their kids

From getting children to finish their dinner to bribing them to be good, it seems there are lots of reasons parents tell little porkies.

Many parents have told their child a white lie or two, usually with the best of intentions.

Research suggests 45% of parents tell their children a white lie at least once a week, and a fifth (20%) tell them well-meaning untruths daily to satisfy their curious minds.

And a lot of parents don’t feel at all guilty about occasionally being less than truthful with their little ones – in fact, the survey by online card and gift retailer Moonpig found 58% of mums think answering their child’s tricky questions by telling little white lies is a great part of being a parent.

So what porkies are parents telling their kids? Here are the 12 most common ones, according to Moonpig’s survey…



1. Eating carrots will help you see in the dark (43% – although, to be fair, there is some truth to this, actually!)

2. Santa has a naughty list, so you have to be on your best behaviour (38%)

3. Yes, we are nearly there (38%)

4. If you don’t go to sleep soon, the tooth fairy won’t come (28%)

5. Santa is watching you at all times (28%)

6. If you watch TV all day, your eyes will swell up/go square (25%)

7. You won’t like it (21%)

If the music’s playing, they’re out of ice cream (Thinkstock/PA)

8. The ice cream van playing a tune means they’ve run out of ice cream (11%)

9. Cutting your hair makes it grow quicker (9%)

10. We can’t play this game as the computer/iPad is broken (8%)

11. If you don’t finish your dinner, Santa won’t visit this year (7%)

12. If you eat any fruit seeds, the fruit will start growing in your body (7%)



Are white lies harmless?

Clinical psychologist Linda Blair, author of books including The Happy Child, says there’s no one simple answer as to whether white lies are harmless or not.

“Each parent has to parent the way they think best, but my advice is you need to look at the intent of a lie. If the intent is to share and make some events more fun and exciting, for example Father Christmas or the Easter Bunny, then I don’t see any harm in that.

“But if the intent is that you can’t be bothered to tell your child the right answer to a question they’ve asked, then I don’t think that’s good. In the long-run, they’ll know less and they’ll also not want to come to you when they want to learn something, and that’s going to be terrible when they’re teenagers and you really need them to communicate.”

Blair believes that even with questions about Father Christmas and the Easter Bunny, if your child asks you if it’s really true, parents should tell the truth. However, there are thoughtful ways of doing it – for example, you may just ask the child: ‘What do you think?’

Children need to be able to trust their parents (Thinkstock/PA)

“They need to know they can trust their parents,” says Blair. “Your first aim is to educate your child as much as possible, to make sure they’re as good a human being as they can possibly be when they go out into the wide world. The second aim is to make sure they know they can always come to you and you’ll do your best to talk to them and to listen to them, and the third aim is for them to know they can trust you.”

Blair points out, however, that care needs to be taken when parents tell a white lie – the one about fruit seeds growing inside children’s bodies if they eat them, for example, could scare them and be construed as bullying.

Don’t eat those apple pips! (Thinkstock/PA)

“A lot of people will say they were just teasing when they tell a white lie, but there’s a very, very thin line between teasing and bullying, and you have to be awfully careful where you are on that,” explains Blair. “If you have the remotest doubt, then don’t say it at all, because you might be too close to bullying. Bullying produces more bullies, and you don’t want your child to be a bully.”

