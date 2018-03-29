The Thai beach made famous by a Leonardo DiCaprio movie is shutting down

But don't worry too much - it will only be closed to visitors for four months a year.

If you’ve seen the iconic 2000 film The Beach directed by Danny Boyle and starring Leonardo DiCaprio, you’ll no doubt recognise Maya Bay – the Thai beach where the movie was shot.

Ever since the film was released, tourists and fans have flocked there to see the famous and stunningly beautiful location.

Now, the authorities in Thailand seem to have had enough. They’ve ordered the temporary closure of the beach to halt the environmental damage that hordes of tourists have been wreaking.

Rather than shut off Maya Bay – which is on Koh Phi Phi Leh island in the Andaman Sea – for good, it will be closed to visitors for four months a year.

The closure will take place from June to September and should give the beach’s battered coral reefs and sea life time to recover.

This isn’t a hugely unusual move for Thailand, as many of the marine national parks are closed from mid-May to mid-October.

But due to tourist demand, Maya Bay has been open all-year round since The Beach was filmed there, so you can only imagine the damage that has been done over the years.

Although it has been trodden upon by thousands of tourists, Maya Bay is still a place of astounding beauty. If you’re not able to visit the beach – either because it’s shutting for four months or because you’re not heading to Thailand any time soon – check out some of these pictures from people who have been lucky enough to make it there.

The beach is idyllic, but some photos really show just how packed full of people it can get.

If it’s beautiful now, you can only imagine what it will look like when the natural surroundings have had a bit of time to recover.

