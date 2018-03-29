This is how to make perfect colour choices in your home

Sophie Robinson is here to help you paint the town (or should that be house?) red. Gabrielle Fagan catches up with the interiors designer to discover some style secrets.

Are you stuck in a colour rut – because you’re not brave enough to plunge into the dazzling array of new shades that could transform your home?

Maybe you need some Colour Psychology in your life. Devised by psychologist Angela Wright, the method, which uses seasonal colour palettes found in nature, aims to help identify the colour preferences and styles of each personality group.

“This is a real game-changer if you’ve ever faced painful procrastination over a paint colour, or agonised over an investment buy,” says Sophie Robinson (sophierobinson.co.uk), best known as a judge on BBC Two’s The Great British Interior Design Challenge. “Colour’s fashionable currently, with two strong trends – one for jewel, rich shades like teal, forest green and orange, or so-called gelato shades, like mint, lilac and pink.

“Sadly, so many people get overwhelmed by the choices, that they often just chicken out of colour altogether and stick to neutrals like grey or white,” adds interior designer Robinson, who has teamed up with Habitat to launch a campaign using Colour Psychology – which she says gives people “a framework, so they can clarify what they like and confidently pull a scheme together. They’ll be able to combine colours, patterns, textures, furniture and artwork, and create the feel they want for a room.

Sophie Robinson’s launched a Colour Psychology campaign with Habitat (Lol Johnson/Habitat/PA)

“What I really love is that this concept is actually very instinctive. It gets us out of our heads and back in touch with our gut, so we can make more emotional and bolder design choices, which I’m all for! Even better, the result will be a home that resonates more deeply with a person’s taste and personality and, more importantly, will be one they won’t tire of.”

Where to start

“Decide which season’s colour palette – spring, summer, autumn or winter – most appeals to you and resonates with your character. You may like another palette as well, which is quite common. For instance, I’m a spring personality in the main, but I also like the strong shades of the autumn look, so that’s my subordinate palette. In terms of design, you can mix any two together quite successfully,” says Robinson. “Once you’ve identified which season you are, or the season you want your room to feel like, the choices you make in terms of colour palette, fabrics, accessories and furniture flows much more easily. The result is a room that feels as good as it looks.”

If spring is your colour personality…

Colourplay 6 Print (with frame), £105; Cato Large White Desk with Solid Wood Legs, £250; Vento Orange Acrylic Mirror, £50; Talia White Spindle Back Dining Chair, £95; Bobby Fluorescent Orange Metal Desk Lamp, £25; Jessie White Wide Leaning Bookcase, £110; Copper Vases, from £20, Habitat (Lol Johnson/Habitat/PA)

Light and bright sum up the spring palette, and for this colour personality type, Robinson says: “You’re the sort of person who’s energetic, full of life, young at heart and optimistic with a positive outlook. You love anything cute.”

Eyes Chalky Blue and Pink Patterned Slim Ceramic Cylinder Vase, £25; Copper Vase, £20, Habitat (Lol Johnson/Habitat/PA)

“You favour warm and clear colours, so they have a lightness to them. You’ll embrace new design, so styling will feel modern yet welcoming, and as a feature, you like busy prints bursting with pattern and energy,” Robinson adds. “Clean lines, pale wood or painted furniture appeal, as does a little sparkle from glass and glossy surfaces, complemented by smooth, shiny textures.”

(L-R) Bobby Fluorescent Orange Metal Desk Lamp, £25; Eye Large Multi-Coloured Wool Rug, £350; Hands Printed Cushion, £25; Colourplay 6 Print (with frame), £105, Habitat (Lol Johnson/Habitat/PA)

If summer is your colour personality…

Brennan White And Ash Veneer Wide Bookcase, £325; Olivia Stoneware, items from £8; Avery Natural Rattan Dining Chairs, £150 for a pair; Avery 6-10 Seater Oak Extending Dining Table, £695; Avery 3-Seater Solid Oak Dining Bench, £295; Seeley Cream Knitted Cotton Throw, £80; Elmley Natural Curved Rattan Easy-To-Fit Ceiling Shade Habitat (Lol Johnson/Habitat/PA)

“If you’re graceful, elegant and reserved in character, then you belong to the summer colour tribe,” says Robinson. “You have a love of nature and your overall look is understated, never showy, with muted, subtle colours and painterly, flowing patterns.

Olivia Stoneware Dinner Collection, items from £8 (Lol Johnson/Habitat/PA)

“You can interpret it in a soft, romantic, floaty way – but with a touch of formality and symmetrical arrangements and structure. Attracted by tradition, you’ll often look to the past for inspiration for your look, and favour aged patinas and distressed finishes.”

(L-R) Elzora Chalk White And Salt-Glazed Stoneware, £25; Avery Natural Rattan Dining Chair, £150 for a pair; Blair White Vase, £30 (available April); Elmley Natural Curved Rattan Easy-To-Fit Ceiling Shade, £90, Habitat (Lol Johnson/Habitat/PA)

If autumn is your colour personality…

Fenner 2 Seater Sofa, £1,500; Nyx 3 Head Metal Floor Lamp, £180; Orrico Brass Hammered Aluminium Coffee Table, £250; Ophelia Orange And Yellow Patterned Ceramic Cylinder Vase, £30; Ameixa Bottle Vase, £45 (available April); Merco Black And White Ceramic Vase, £30; Keogh Large Multi-Coloured Recycled Fabric Rug, £300; Simone Large Multi-Coloured Hand-Knotted Wool Rug, £500; NoraMulti-Coloured Tufted Cushion, £75; Irina Cushion, £55 (available April), Habitat (Lol Johnson/Habitat/PA)

“Autumn types are organic, robust and abundant,” declares Robinson. “They’re passionate people with a strong connection to nature, attracted to rich colours and furniture, with a substantial or textured feel.

Ramsden Vases, from £45 each, Habitat (Lol Johnson/Habitat/PA)

“They want their spaces to feel welcoming, cosy and relaxed, so you’ll see lots of collections of sentimental importance, and their love of art and education means they’ll also have a library of books on display. Authenticity is an important element for them, and they like a rustic style, and anything celebrating craftsmanship and heritage,” she adds.

(L-R) Ramsden Orange Ceramic Bottle Vase, £45; NoraMulti-Coloured Tufted Cushion, £75; Simone Large Multi-Coloured Hand-Knotted Wool Rug, £500, Habitat (Lol Johnson/Habitat/PA)

If winter is your colour personality…

Marlowe Bubble Glass And Metal Touch Table Lamp, £140; Calvo Black Metal Bookcase, £895 (available April); Buttons Pink Vase, £15; Kynoch Black Patterned Bottle Vase, £45; Adoni White Ceramic Cylinder Vase, £20; Posy Black Textured Vase, £25; Cuscino 3-seater Sofa, £1,700; Regency Cobalt Blue Velvet Cushion, £22.50 (currently reduced from £25), £25; Paco Cushion, £65; Regency Orange Velvet Cushion, £25; Nestor white marble coffee table, £475 (currently reduced from £595); Newstead Candelabras, £25 and £35; Bonny Black Side Table, £80; Barista & Co Cafetiere, £30, and mugs, £20 for two, Habitat (Lol Johnson/Habitat/PA)

“You love drama and strong design statements,” says Sophie. “You need your home to be a reflection of your self-assurance and are likely to choose pioneering or iconic designs. Your colour palette’s sharp, cool and bright, and you enhance the effect with striking patterns, like geometrics.

(L-R) Calvo Metal Bookcase, £895 (available April); Judson Clear Glass Decanter With Cork, £30; Adoni White Ceramic Cylinder Vase, £20; Buttons Pink Vase, £15; Kynoch Black Patterned Bottle Vase, £45; Newstead Candelabra, £25; Grid Yellow And White Patterned Ceramic Bottle Vase, £45, Habitat (Lol Johnson/Habitat/PA)

“In terms of style, there’s a coolness and attention to detail throughout, and you’re drawn to the latest tech or luxury furnishings. This look can be interpreted in a minimalist way or with a dramatic maximalist scheme.”

© Press Association 2018